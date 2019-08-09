This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue flyers will no longer earn TrueBlue points on Lyft rides to the airport when the partnership ends on Sept. 9, the airline announced in an email.
“We realize that being able to earn TrueBlue points on airport rides (and linking your TrueBlue and Lyft accounts) has been a convenient perk. Stay tuned as we look to roll out new ones in the future,” the airline said in a statement.
The partnership between the airline and the rideshare app is coming to a close after three years, during which travelers could receive 30 TrueBlue points on airport rides for up to 40 one-way trips, earning a maximum of 1,200 points a year.
Even though JetBlue’s deal is ending, frequent fliers hoping to double-dip rewards through Lyft have other options. Delta offers riders one SkyMile per dollar for every eligible ride taken through the app, while rides to and from the airport reward two miles per dollar. Hilton Honors members can also receive points for their Lyft rides.
Users still have exactly one month before the JetBlue and Lyft partnership expires, so try to take advantage of this deal before it disappears. If you haven’t already linked your accounts, find out how to do so here. And eligible new users could earn 750 TrueBlue points (worth $9.75 based on TPG’s most recent valuations) or $15 off just by taking their first ride.
