JetBlue is opening up its BlueHouse lounges to anyone flying business class.

The airline said on Monday that passengers flying Mint on domestic routes can now access its lounges for free, reversing an earlier policy that restricted complimentary access to Mint passengers flying internationally, among other eligible guests.

The only catch is that passengers have to be flying a Mint or "Mint Flex" fare. The airline's "Mint Base" fares are not eligible for lounge access.

During a media preview of the airline's new lounge at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) on Monday, airline president Marty St. George said the airline would begin the newly expanded access as the Boston lounge location opens.

Notably, this will not include passengers flying in BlueFirst, the airline's forthcoming domestic first-class product.

JetBlue opened its first lounge in December 2025 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The Boston location opens on Thursday, Aug. 27.

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With the changes, here's who can access the new lounges for free:

Credit card holders with the JetBlue Premier Card

Top-tier Mosaic 4 elite status members of the airline's JetBlue TrueBlue

Passengers flying in Mint business-class cabins, domestic or international

Mosaic 4 members and Premier Card holders can bring one complimentary guest. Subsequent guests cost $39 each. Mint customers can bring non-Mint guests for $39 each.

Mosaic 1 and Mosaic 2 members, as well as JetBlue Plus Card and JetBlue Business Card holders, can purchase access for $79 per person. Mosaic 3 members can access the lounge for $59 each.

The information for the JetBlue Premier, JetBlue Plus and JetBlue Business cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

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