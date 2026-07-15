JetBlue is doubling down on Fort Lauderdale.

The carrier is dropping two destinations – Antigua in the Caribbean Daytona Beach in Florida – and cutting four other routes as it looks to keep growing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). In total, seven routes are being cut when the destination cuts are counted.

JetBlue detailed the moves Wednesday in an employee memo, which was obtained by TPG.

Aside from the dropped destinations, JetBlue will also discontinue three routes from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) along with a point-to-point route between Providence, Rhode Island, and Fort Myers, Florida. Additionally, the carrier's flights between Boston and Amsterdam will shift from year-round to summertime only.

The paring of the "underperforming" routes comes as JetBlue has been growing rapidly at Fort Lauderdale, where it is now the top carrier following the demise of discount carrier Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue has grown especially fast there during the past few months, moving to turn FLL into a true hub as part of its "JetForward" plan to return to profitability.

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"Fort Lauderdale is one of the biggest opportunities in our airline's history and a cornerstone of building the best East Coast leisure network as part of JetForward," JetBlue said in its memo. "This winter, we'll take another step forward in Fort Lauderdale, growing from about 130 daily departures to over 150. To make that expansion possible, we need to free up aircraft time and redeploy those planes into Fort Lauderdale."

A full list of JetBlue's cuts is below.

Route Date Service change New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)-Antigua's V. C. Bird International Airport (ANU) Oct. 31 JetBlue is ending service to Antigua. New York JFK-Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) Oct. 25 Route is being discontinued. New York JFK-Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) in Florida Sept. 9 JetBlue is ending service to Daytona Beach. New York JFK-Nashville International Airport (BNA) Oct. 25 Route is being discontinued. New York JFK-Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) in Florida Sept. 9 Route is being discontinued. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)-Daytona Beach Sept. 9 JetBlue is ending service to Daytona Beach. Providence's Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD)-Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) near Fort Myers Sept. 9 Seasonal route is being discontinued. Boston-Amsterdam Airport Schipol (AMS) Winter 2026 Year-round route will shift to summers only.

JetBlue isn't just focusing its route network on Fort Lauderdale. The carrier has confirmed it's eyeing the airport as a potential third location for its new lounge network.

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