See for yourself: JetBlue just unveiled its new first-class seats
It has been nearly two years since JetBlue announced plans to put first-class seats on its planes. Now, we're getting a look at the new recliners for the first time.
Later this year, JetBlue will debut its new "BlueFirst" cabin. While JetBlue has offered its lie-flat Mint product for more than a decade on certain international and premium U.S. routes, the carrier has never had a domestic first-class cabin like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. That will change once BlueFirst begins rolling out across its fleet. Eventually, you'll see this new BlueFirst cabin on all of its planes that don't have Mint.
Take a look at the new seats for yourself.
JetBlue's new first-class seats: What to know
The new BlueFirst seats are made by U.S. aerospace giant Collins Aerospace. If you're a frequent American Airlines flyer, the seats may look familiar — it's the same seat model American uses in its first-class cabins.
However, JetBlue has added some key customizations. Of course, you'll find the airline's trademark seatback screens at every seat.
Those seatback devices will measure 13.3 inches, and will be Bluetooth-ready for passengers with AirPods or other wireless headphones.
The other unique touch is one you can't see by simply looking at the seat. Under the gray seat coverings, JetBlue has outfitted the recliners with plush "flex foam" from luxury mattress and bedding company Tuft and Needle. (Note the blue Tuft and Needle tag on the side of the seatback.)
The headrests are adorned with a unique decal JetBlue has assigned to its BlueFirst product.
Other "hard product" features include cocktail trays, USB-A and -C ports and standard plug-in outlets. JetBlue is promising up to seven additional inches of legroom and a generous seat recline.
'Soft product' touches
Beyond the seat itself, JetBlue also detailed some of the product offerings it expects to bring to BlueFirst.
The carrier will offer meals in "bento-inspired boxes" on flights 899 miles or longer. Those meals will include an entree, side and dessert. Examples the airline shared included sweet and savory crepes, and sesame noodles with beef or tofu.
For years, strong dining options have been a mainstay of the airline's Mint product. So all eyes will be on what the BlueFirst dining experience looks like.
"Traditional first-class food and beverage can feel stuck in the past," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement Tuesday. "BlueFirst is our way of refreshing the experience for today's traveler."
Other touches up front will include:
- Coffee from Cometeer and New York staple Joe Coffee, and tea from Smith Teamaker
- Rotating snack selections from Sockerbit, Tosi, Wholesome Bakery, Pop Daddy Snacks and Cape Cod Chips
- Wines curated by New York wine retailer Parcelle
- Glassware for drinks
- Custom BlueFirst coasters from New York City illustrator Danielle Rose Fisher
- Seatback meal and custom cocktail ordering via a "Mixologist Mode" on the entertainment screens
What else does a BlueFirst ticket include?
Passengers who book a standard or "flex" BlueFirst ticket can enjoy two free checked bags, Group 1 boarding access and no change or cancellation fees.
However, keep in mind that JetBlue is also planning to sell a "basic" version of its first-class tickets, which will come with restrictions.
Does BlueFirst get you lounge access?
BlueFirst passengers will not automatically get access to JetBlue's lounges in New York City or Boston. BlueHouse access is reserved for passengers:
- Who carry JetBlue's premium credit card
- Have a lie-flat Mint seat booked
- Or earn Mosaic 4 status
BlueFirst rollout: What to expect
Depending on the plane, JetBlue will have three or four rows of first-class seating.
- Airbus A220s and A320s: 12 BlueFirst seats (three rows)
- Airbus A321s: 16 BlueFirst seats (four rows)
The carrier previously said BlueFirst would make its debut before the end of 2026. But travelers will see these seats on many more planes starting next year.
"We've got a pretty aggressive schedule in 2027 of installations," JetBlue President Marty St. George said on the carrier's July earnings call.
A "majority" of planes will have the seats by the end of 2027, St. George added, with retrofits slated to wrap up by 2028.
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