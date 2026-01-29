Hanami, or flower-watching, is as fickle in Japan as autumn leaf-peeping is in North America. Exactly when the flowers will open, and for how long they'll be in bloom, varies by location and becomes difficult to predict. However, the Japan Meteorological Corporation just released its 2026 cherry blossom season forecast — one of the best tools travelers have for planning a trip around the flowers.

If you're hoping to catch this year's natural spectacle, check out JMC's predictions for when the sakura blooms will be at their best in different locations across Japan.

Japan's 2026 cherry blossom forecast

Cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Okawa River in Osaka. ARUTTHAPHON POOLSAWASD/GETTY IMAGES

In Tokyo, flowers are expected to start blooming March 22 and reach full bloom a week later March 29. Kyoto and Osaka are expected to begin their cherry blossom season slightly later, March 25, with the flowers reaching full bloom April 1 in Osaka and April 2 in Kyoto.

Farther south, Fukuoka and Hiroshima may experience a slightly longer season, starting March 22 and peaking on the first day or two of April.

Those dates shift later as you move farther north, giving you more time to plan a trip. In Sendai, about a two-hour train ride north of Tokyo, flowers are not expected to open until April 6, and full bloom is forecast for April 11. Sapporo, on the northernmost island of Hokkaido, is expected to begin its season as late as April 26, with peak bloom forecast for April 30.

Cherry blossoms along the Uji canal in Kyoto. MASAHIRO MAKINO/GETTY IMAGES

JMC's forecast is based on factors like temperature, cherry tree growth status and data from previous years, but there's no guarantee the flowers will stick to this schedule.

If you're heading to Japan to chase cherry blossoms this year, we recommend planning your trip based on these predictions but still staying flexible. You may need to be ready to hop on a last-minute train, or even a domestic flight, to another destination to see the flowers at their most beautiful.

Be sure to download the Sakura Navi app. You can check the cherry blossoms' progress by location with the app's Flowering Meter. The app will also notify you when you're near a cherry blossom viewing spot.

Flight deals to Japan

It's not too late to plan a spring hanami trip, especially if you have points and miles to burn. While award flight deals in late March are scarce, there is still good availability in April if you'd like to fly into Tokyo and head to a northern destination where the flowers bloom a little later.

American Airlines offers nonstop flights to both of Tokyo's international airports from U.S. hubs like John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for 35,000 AAdvantage miles one-way plus minimal taxes and fees. And AAdvantage award flights are easier than ever to book now that the program is a 1:1 transfer partner of Citi ThankYou Rewards.

Or, you could book this nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT) through Alaska Airlines' site for 30,000 Atmos Rewards points one-way, plus minimal taxes and fees. You can earn more Atmos Rewards points fast with one of these cobranded card welcome offers.

British Airways and Qatar Airways have some deals from Los Angeles to Tokyo for under 30,000 Avios each way, plus around $200 in taxes and fees. You can transfer Avios from most major transferable points programs as well as between participating airline programs.

Bottom line

If seeing Japan's legendary cherry blossoms is one of your travel goals for 2026, JMC's cherry blossom forecast and the Sakura Navi app are your best trip planning tools. Just remember to stay flexible, as these dates may shift.

To continue planning your cherry blossom trip, check out our guide to visiting Japan on points and miles and our round-up of the best hotels in Tokyo.

