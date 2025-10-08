It's common to pay a nightly per-person accommodation tax when visiting Japan. The nightly rate usually determines this tax, with more expensive rates facing higher taxes. But March 25, the Kyoto City Council passed an ordinance increasing Kyoto City's accommodation tax, and the Ministry of the Interior agreed to these increases Oct. 3.

Local authorities say the higher accommodation tax will "enhance the city's appeal as an international cultural tourist city and promote tourism," although the increase is also likely intended to target overtourism. The document announcing the changes is in Japanese, but here's what you need to know before the new taxes take effect March 1, 2026.

The Kyoto City nightly accommodation tax applies to guests staying at "inns, hotels and shared lodgings operated under the Hotel and Inn Business Act" and "housing related to a residential lodging business that has been notified under the Private Lodging Business Act." Currently, you'll pay:

Less than 20,000 Japanese yen ($132) nightly rate : 200 yen ($1) per person, per night

: 200 yen ($1) per person, per night 20,000 to less than 50,000 yen ($331) nightly rate : 500 yen ($3) per person, per night

: 500 yen ($3) per person, per night 50,000 yen and higher nightly rate: 1,000 yen ($7) per person, per night

The conversion rate at the time of writing was 1 U.S. dollar to 152.83 Japanese yen. The dollar amounts listed in this article are correct at the time of writing, but keep in mind that currency conversion rates change frequently.

As of March 1, 2026, the nightly accommodation tax will switch to the following:

Less than 6,000 yen ($40) nightly rate : 200 yen ($1) accommodation tax per person, per night

: 200 yen ($1) accommodation tax per person, per night 6,000 to less than 20,000 yen ($132) nightly rate : 400 yen ($3) accommodation tax per person, per night

: 400 yen ($3) accommodation tax per person, per night 20,000 to less than 50,000 yen ($331) nightly rate : 1,000 yen ($7) accommodation tax per person, per night

: 1,000 yen ($7) accommodation tax per person, per night 50,000 to less than 100,000 yen ($662) nightly rate : 4,000 yen ($26) accommodation tax per person, per night

: 4,000 yen ($26) accommodation tax per person, per night 100,000 yen and higher nightly rate: 10,000 yen ($66) accommodation tax per person, per night

Nightly rate is usually defined as the room rate with service charge but before consumption tax.

However, if you book with points, hotels could use the published cash rate of the room to calculate the tax. On recent Choice Privileges and IHG One Rewards award stays in other Japanese cities with accommodation tax, I wasn't charged the tax during booking or on-site. However, World of Hyatt bookings in Kyoto show the current rates and state variants of: "This surcharge is not included in the original total room rate and is to be paid when at the hotel."

I couldn't find any award availability in March or later at the popular Park Hyatt Kyoto (where guests will face an accommodation tax of 10,000 yen per person, per night on most, if not all, nights). But, even if you redeem points to stay at the Category 2 Hyatt Place Kyoto, the booking process clearly shows that the rate doesn't include taxes and fees.

Paid rates at this Hyatt Place usually fall in the range of 50,000 yen to less than 100,000 yen, so the accommodation tax at this property will jump from 1,000 yen per person, per night to 4,000 yen per person, per night.

I suspect properties will pass the tax along to award travelers if their loyalty program doesn't prohibit it. But if the accommodation tax doesn't apply to award bookings, it will be a compelling reason to redeem points when visiting Kyoto. Otherwise, you may want to consider staying in Osaka or another nearby city and doing day trips to Kyoto to avoid the accommodation tax.

