The world’s coolest new chalet may be next to a runway at JFK
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With winter weather upon us, nothing sounds better than cozying up by a fire with a nice drink and good company. This winter you can do just that at the Runway Chalet at the TWA Hotel’s Pool Bar.
TWA has transformed the rooftop area of the bar into a 1960’s ski lodge-themed chalet. The rooftop is both tented and heated and decked out in retro ski gear like any chalet should be. You can get in on the fun from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m daily.
The chalet features two special cocktails: an Idlewild Hot Toddy and a spiked hot chocolate called The Weather Delay. You can also dip into some chocolate and cheese fondue. Beyond that, guests can also order from the regular Pool Bar menu.
After you’ve enjoyed drinks and food by the fire, you can get in some planespotting while relaxing in the pool-cuzzi — heated to 95 degrees or higher — that overlooks Runway 4 Left/22 Right. And if you want to extend your day at TWA even longer, head over to the Runway Rink where you can ice skate alongside old Connie.
Bottom line
TWA is working hard to make layovers at JFK fun — from the Runway Rink to the Connie cocktail lounge and now the Runway Chalet. Even if you don’t have a layover, the TWA Hotel can be a fun break from the city. Just prepare yourself for the trip to get there.
Now who’s ready for that “Weather Delay”?
Featured photo courtesy of The TWA Hotel.
