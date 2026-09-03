I renewed my Ikon ski pass back in April before the first price increase. But now there's a widely targeted Amex Offer that could have saved me $200 off my Ikon Pass. And although Ikon Pass prices are higher now, I would pay less in total after the Amex Offer than I did when I bought my Ikon Base Pass in April.

If you haven't bought your Ikon Pass for the coming winter yet, now is a great time to do so if you have this offer on an Amex card.

Here's what you should know.

Ikon Pass Amex Offer

I was shocked to see an Ikon Pass offer when I logged into my American Express account to scroll through the current travel-related Amex Offers.

I saw it first on The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, but then I also noticed the same offer on The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card and American Express® Business Gold Card.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

My husband had the same offer on his American Express Platinum Card®, so the offer isn't limited to business cards.

The offer gives you a $200 statement credit after you spend at least $1,000 in one or more qualifying purchases on the U.S. Ikon Pass website by Oct. 31.

As with all Amex Offers, you must add the offer to your card and then use that card to make your purchase. The terms limit the offer to one statement credit per eligible cardmember account, so enroll the card you want to use for the purchase.

This offer expires Oct. 31, so purchase your Ikon Pass before then with the card you enroll in this offer. Amex says the statement credit should post within 30 days, but in some cases it could take up to 90 days after the offer ends.

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Related: The best time to apply for these popular American Express cards based on offer history

How much do Ikon Passes cost now?

Currently, you can buy nonrefundable Ikon Passes for the 2026 to 2027 ski season at the following rates (refundable passes are available for the Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass options, but cost more):

Adult (23 years and older) Young adult (13 to 22 years old) Child (5 to 12 years old) 4 years and younger Ikon Pass $1,449 $1,049 $449 (or $349 when purchased with an adult pass) $199 Ikon Base Pass $1,019 $729 $349 (or $299 when purchased with an adult pass) $149 4-day Ikon Session Pass $529 $419 $309 $309 3-day Ikon Session Pass $429 $369 $259 $259 2-day Ikon Session Pass $319 $259 $209 $209

This means you can currently snag an Ikon Base Pass for an effective $819 after the statement credit if you use an Amex card enrolled in the offer.

An Ikon Pass provides access to Ikon Pass resorts with no blackout dates and caps access at some resorts to seven days, while an Ikon Base Pass offers access to fewer Ikon Pass resorts, has blackout dates and caps the number of days you can ski at some resorts to five. Meanwhile, Ikon Session Passes provide two, three or four total days at select Ikon resorts and have blackout dates.

Related: How (and why) to plan a ski trip to Niseko, Japan, with points and miles

Bottom line

My Ikon Base Pass cost me $924 after a $25 renewal discount, even though I bought it at what I expected to be the lowest rate in April. However, about five months later, the same pass costs $1,019 before the $200 Amex Offer is applied. As such, I could have saved $105 and gained flexibility by waiting. Of course, I couldn't have predicted that this Amex Offer would be available.

Ikon Pass rates usually increase throughout the fall, so you'll want to lock in your pass with this Amex Offer sooner rather than later if you are planning on skiing with an Ikon Pass this winter.

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