While skiing in North America is notoriously expensive, there are ways to save — even if you missed your chance to buy a ski pass at a reasonable price.

Alaska Airlines has historically been friendly to snow sports enthusiasts, offering discounts on lift tickets, gear rentals and more when you book your flight through the carrier. This year, the carrier is back with similar promotions under a new name: Atmos Rewards Alpine Getaways. Even better, you can take advantage of these deals whether you book your Alaska Airlines flight with cash or Atmos Rewards points.

Here are the six North American ski resorts where you can save money simply by showing your Alaska Airlines boarding pass this season.

Alaska

Alyeska Resort

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Fly into: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Boasting an average snowfall of 669 inches, the Alyeska Resort outside of Anchorage is one of Alaska's most popular skiing destinations.

You can ski for free on the day you arrive when you present your Alaska Airlines boarding pass and matching ID at any ticket office. This offer applies Monday to Friday from now until April 24. Blackout dates include Feb. 16 and March 9-13.

You can also save on lodging when you book a room at the Alyeska Resort and fly Alaska Airlines within 48 hours of your stay. Use rate code "AKAIR" for up to 20% off the daily rate, and present your boarding pass or flight confirmation details at check-in.

Arctic Valley Ski Area

Fly into: ANC

This small, family-friendly resort offers thinner crowds, lower prices, and a more relaxed atmosphere on powder days. Plus, it's less than a half-hour drive from ANC.

From now through April 12 with no blackout dates, you can present your boarding pass and matching ID to receive a free same-day lift ticket. You can also rent demo skis for the price of regular rentals.

Eaglecrest Ski Area

EMILY MCDANIEL/500PX/GETTY IMAGES

Fly into: Juneau International Airport (JNU)

For the ultimate outdoor adventure — and minimal lift lines — check out this remote ski resort in Juneau, a town connected to the outside world only by flights and ferries.

Present your Alaska Airlines boarding pass through April 12 to receive free same-day skiing and snowboarding at Eaglecrest, with no blackout dates.

Idaho

Bogus Basin

Fly into: Boise Airport (BOI)

Bogus Basin isn't your average hometown ski hill. The nonprofit mountain recreation area also offers night skiing seven days a week, a huge snow tubing hill, and 23 miles of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails. Plus, the resort is just 16 miles from highly walkable downtown Boise.

Your Alaska Airlines boarding pass can get you a free lift ticket (one ticket per boarding pass presented), as well as a Performance Rental Ski Package for the price of a Basic Rental Ski Package (if available). There are no blackout dates.

Schweitzer Mountain

DEBBIE GALBRAITH/GETTY IMAGES

Fly into: Spokane International Airport (GEG)

In the far north of the state's panhandle, the largest ski resort in Idaho is actually closest to Spokane International Airport in Washington state. This under-the-radar Rocky Mountain resort is known for big terrain and small (if not nonexistent) lift lines.

Your Alaska Airlines boarding pass allows you to ski free at Schweitzer on the day you arrive in Spokane. However, the resort is just under a two-hour drive from the airport, so plan to arrive early to take advantage of this promo.

Canada

Sun Peaks Resort

Fly into: Kelowna International Airport (YLW)

British Columbia's third-largest ski resort offers 4,400 acres of skiable terrain spread across three mountains, with a European-style village packed with shops and restaurants in between.

Present your Alaska Airlines boarding pass at Guest Services to receive a free alpine lift ticket on the day you arrive or the next day — plus 20% off additional days. Alaska Airlines passengers can also save up to 25% on their nightly rate and get free gear check-in when staying at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel.

This offer is valid through March 31; blackout dates include Feb. 13-16.

Other ways to save

Although Atmos Rewards Alpine Getaways are limited to the above six ski resorts, the savings could add up — especially considering that these offers apply to award tickets as well as paid tickets.

You could save even more on your ski trip by booking your Alaska Airlines ticket with Atmos Rewards points. For instance, the program offers direct flights from Los Angeles to Anchorage starting at 10,000 points plus $6 one-way this ski season.

ALASKA AIRLINES

Or you could fly from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Canada's Kelowna International Airport for just 4,500 points and $6 in taxes and fees one-way.

ALASKA AIRLINES

You can earn more Atmos Rewards points by adding one of the following credit cards to your wallet:

Or, you can transfer points from Bilt Rewards at a 1:1 ratio.

Bottom line

Airfare, lodging, baggage fees and lift tickets can add up fast. But if you fly Alaska Airlines to one of the above destinations, you can score savings on lift tickets, gear rentals and more — leaving more room in your budget for apres-ski snacks.

Looking for other ways to save? Check out our guides to budgeting for a ski trip and booking ski trips with points and miles.