On my third day in Alaska, a blur of brown caught my eye. A moose calf and its mother darted through a row of birch trees a few yards ahead. Curious, I angled myself to get a better view while maintaining a safe distance from these majestic — and massive — animals.

This epic wildlife sighting didn't happen in Denali National Park or any of the 49th state's seven other national parks. It happened in a hotel parking lot in midtown Anchorage.

As Alaska's largest city, Anchorage offers all the conveniences you'd expect from an urban center, like direct flights, major hotel brands and a walkable downtown.

But the wild side of Alaska is never far away.

To experience Alaska's wonders in one trip, Anchorage has it all. In a few short days, you can learn about Native culture at world-class museums, taste local cuisine at James Beard-nominated restaurants, go hiking in the country's largest state park within a city, or spot wildlife and glaciers from a floatplane.

Explore Alaska culture

LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

The quickest way to situate yourself in Anchorage is to hop on an Anchorage Trolley Tour, which departs from the charming log cabin visitor center downtown. The fully narrated, one-hour tour traverses 15 miles throughout the city's neighborhoods and stops at places like Lake Hood Seaplane Base, which is the largest floatplane airport in the world, and Earthquake Park, where the 1964 Good Friday earthquake permanently altered the city's landscape.

To dig a little deeper, consider adding these three cultural highlights to your itinerary:

Alaska Native Heritage Center

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 6 LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4 5

Created after a unanimous vote by the Alaska Federation of Natives as a statewide cultural center for all of Alaska's Indigenous people, the Alaska Native Heritage Center is one part community center, one part museum. It opened its doors in 1999 just east of downtown Anchorage and recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

In the central Gathering Place, young adults in the community demonstrate Native games and dances three times daily in the summer. In the Hall of Cultures, there are displays of clothing and tools from each of Alaska's five regions, as well as exhibits that examine some of the darker aspects of Alaska's Native communities, including their forced assimilation at boarding schools in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Outdoors, you can walk a short loop around a lake and explore different styles of Native dwellings, from the cedar long houses of Southeastern Alaska to the semisubterranean qargis (complete with polar bear escape hatches) of the state's northern Arctic regions.

Anchorage Museum

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 4 LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3

In the heart of downtown, the Anchorage Museum offers four floors of Alaskan art and culture exhibits, both historic and contemporary. There's also a dedicated children's area with interactive displays that teach young ones about the state's weather, volcanoes and animals.

Alaska Aviation Museum

With many of Alaska's towns inaccessible by road, it's no surprise that the state has a rich aviation history. At the Alaska Aviation Museum on the south shore of the Lake Hood Seaplane Base, AvGeeks can see historic models like a 1928 Stearman C2B and a 1943 Pilgrim 100-B that used to deliver mail and go on rescue missions.

Taste Alaska cuisine

With thousands of miles of shoreline, seafood is front and center on most Alaska menus, whether it's one of the five species of Pacific salmon spawning there yearly, tender halibut or massive king crab legs.

But don't forget to try other Alaska ingredients like locally foraged berries, spruce tips and fireweed that end up in pastries, beer and even ice cream at eateries around Anchorage. You can try reindeer sausages and locally raised yak and elk burgers if you eat meat. Here are a few recommendations for the best restaurants in Anchorage to try these Alaska delicacies.

South Restaurant and Coffeehouse. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

South Restaurant + Coffeehouse: As its name implies, this restaurant with a separate coffee shop and bakery attached is in South Anchorage. It serves all three meals and has a full bar, but go for its hearty breakfasts. Its sourdough pancakes are "Alaska-sized" (they cover the entire plate). Order them with a side of Alaska reindeer sausage.

The James Beard Foundation nominated South's owner, Laile Fairbairn, for its Outstanding Restaurateur award in 2024. She also owns Snow City Cafe downtown, Spenard Roadhouse in Midtown and a few others through the Locally Grown Restaurants group in Anchorage.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 Whisky & Ramen. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Whisky & Ramen: Another 2024 James Beard Award nominee, this downtown noodle bar that opened in 2022 serves cozy bowls of ramen alongside Japanese whisky cocktails in a serene two-level dining room with a sculptural tree at its center. In addition to its namesake dish, you can order wild Alaska salmon crudo served with tobiko fish roe, shallots and lime.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 49th State Brewery. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

49th State Brewery: This brewpub is another casual spot downtown with an expansive beer and food menu with unique items like locally raised Alaska yak burgers and panko-breaded Alaska sockeye salmon fish-and-chips. The Solstice IPA is a popular choice, or you can order seasonal brews like the Spruceplosion Hazy Spruce Tip IPA, made with hand-harvested spruce tips from the state tree (the Sitka spruce).

El Green-Go's. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

El Green-Go's: This humble taco truck in a permanently installed trailer at the far western edge of downtown smokes its meats on-site using local birch and alder. Expect the usual proteins like chicken and pork, plus Alaska halibut and salmon.

Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop: This popular downtown bakery is part of the K Street Market, a cozy co-op with a plant shop and a wine shop within the same space. Go early and expect lines for its seasonal Alaska berry scones warm from the oven, or stop by in the afternoon for a bowl of salmon dill chowder served with a hunk of homemade sourdough bread.

Wild Scoops. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Wild Scoops: Fancy a sweet treat? This local ice creamery's "Cone-tainer" below 49th State Brewery stays open even later in the summer than its brick-and-mortar shop downtown. Try seasonal flavors like Fireweed (a light floral flavor with a hint of honey) or spins on classics like White Raven (their version of cookies and cream).

Go on outdoor adventures

As Alaska's most populous city, with nearly 300,000 of the state's 740,000 residents, Anchorage is a decidedly urban place with an international airport and plenty of places to go shopping in case you forget essentials at home. But the great outdoors are just a short bike ride, drive or seaplane ride away.

Here are some of the most accessible scenic spots and activities in and around Anchorage.

Earthquake Park

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 Earthquake Park. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), Earthquake Park is named after the 1964 earthquake that caused a massive landslide and created the park's undulating landscape. To get there, rent an e-bike from Pablo's Bike Rentals downtown and hop on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail for about 4 miles. From Earthquake Park, you'll have great views of downtown and even Denali on a clear day. Or you can ride the entire 11-mile trail to Kincaid Park and watch the planes fly over.

Chugach State Park

Flattop Mountain in Chugach State Park. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Covering nearly 500,000 acres, Chugach State Park is the largest state park in America located in a city. You could spend days hiking and camping in the outdoors here, but its most accessible point is Flattop Mountain, which is just a 20-minute drive from downtown. You can view the greater Anchorage area from various trails, including wheelchair-accessible paths up to the viewpoint of downtown, to several-mile round-trip hikes up to the summit.

Turnagain Arm

This inlet just south of Anchorage gets its name from the unsuccessful attempt by Capt. James Cook to find the Northwest Passage (he had to "turn again" when he hit the inlet's dead end). The scenic road along its shores leads to Girdwood's Alyeska Resort, popular with skiers in the winter and hikers in the summer. Along the way, watch for Dall sheep on the cliffs to one side and beluga whales in the water to the other. If you time it right, you can see the rare bore tides and the thrill seekers who surf the massive waves when extreme high tides meet the narrow inlet's shallow waters.

National parks

Though the scenery in the Chugach Mountains rivals that in many national parks, it's easy to get your national park fix with Anchorage as your home base.

Three of Alaska's eight national parks are accessible as day trips from Anchorage if you book a flightseeing tour through an operator like Rust's Flying Service, which has been operating floatplanes from Lake Hood since 1963.

LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Weather permitting, you can explore Denali National Park year-round on a three-hour tour from Anchorage that includes a remote lake stop for photo opportunities. In July, Rust's offers all-day bear-viewing tours to Katmai National Park at the height of the salmon spawning season. From July to September, fly to Lake Clark National Park to spot bears from the shores of Crescent Lake.

Glaciers

Alaska is home to possibly 100,000 glaciers, depending on who you ask. The most famous ones are found in Glacier Bay National Park, which is fairly complicated to access unless you're on a cruise ship, as there are no roads in or out of the park. However, dozens of glaciers in and around the Anchorage area can be seen on a day trip.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Rust's also offers flightseeing tours in the Chugach Mountains and to the Knik Glacier east of Anchorage. On this 1 1/2-hour tour, you can spot the white specks of Dall sheep traversing the mountains before you fly over the massive blue ice sheets. Weather permitting, in the summer, you can also add lakeside landings to these tours. The small floatplanes are fairly stable, but if you're prone to motion sickness, take Dramamine ahead of time to enjoy the experience.

Flight averse? Portage Glacier, an hour's drive south of Anchorage at the end of the Turnagain Arm, can be viewed on a boat tour or even on foot via several family-friendly trails.

Wildlife viewing

No trip to Anchorage is complete without crossing paths with one of the approximately 1,500 resident moose living within city limits. Whether you spot them in a parking lot, along a trail or in the state park, maintain a safe distance, especially from mothers with young calves.

Ship Creek and The Bait Shack. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

During the summer, Alaska's famous salmon run is on view right downtown at Ship Creek. If you want to partake in fishing, rent gear directly from The Bait Shack and it'll also fillet and vacuum-seal what you catch, so it's easy to bring home.

In addition to the opportunities to spot beluga whales from the Turnagain Arm, you can also book whale-watching tours from nearby Seward or Whittier to see humpback, minke, gray or orca whales.

For families who may not want to venture too far out in the wilderness with young children, there is also the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center right in Portage, which is suitable for all ages. Here, you can see meet native wildlife like Kobuk, an orphaned black bear who could not survive in the wild alone and spends his days climbing trees and eating berries.

Winter activities

Summer is Anchorage's most popular season because it has the warmest weather of the year and daylight that can reach up to 22 hours on the solstice in June. However, those who wish to see the northern lights or go snowmobiling should plan a trip during the winter months.

Each March, the ceremonial start of the Iditarod sled-dog race starts in downtown Anchorage and goes for 11 miles before restarting in Willow the following day.

Alyeska Resort. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Cross-country skiers have plenty of opportunities to hit the snow in Anchorage, and downhill skiers have options too. Hilltop Ski Area and Arctic Valley offer in-town slopes, but Alaska's largest downhill resort, Alyeska, is just a 45-minute drive south in Girdwood and is part of the Ikon Pass. In addition to its expansive terrain, the 299-room resort is also known for its Nordic spa.

Use points and miles to visit Anchorage

Anchorage may feel remote, but Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is well connected to the contiguous U.S. Once you arrive, you can check in to hotels from all the major brands.

Flights to Anchorage

Major U.S. airlines currently offer nonstop flights from 24 continental U.S. airports to ANC. And there's more to come: Both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines recently announced new routes in the first half of 2026.

(Note that some of these routes are seasonal.)

Alas ka Airlines

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

DEN

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

LAS

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Portland International Airport (PDX)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

American Airlines

ORD

PHX (launching in 2026)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Delta Air Lines

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

DTW

LAX

MSP

SLC

SEA

Southwest Airlines

DEN (launching in 2026)

LAS (launching in 2026)

United Airlines

ORD

DEN

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

SFO

Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Points hotels in Anchorage

There are dozens of hotels where you can redeem Hilton Honors, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt points in Anchorage. Beyond brand loyalty, you'll also need to decide if you'd rather stay downtown within walking distance of most shops and restaurants, or in Midtown, where most hotels have indoor pools and offer free parking and breakfast.

World of Hyatt

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 5 The Wildbirch Hotel. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4

The newest and most centrally located of Hyatt's three Anchorage properties is The Wildbirch Hotel, which opened downtown in June 2025. Part of the JdV by Hyatt collection, this 251-room hotel puts a modern spin on retro summer camp decor with cherry-red minifridges and wooden headboards with topography maps of Denali carved into them. This Category 4 property's rates start at 12,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

If you're looking for an indoor pool for the kids or perks like free parking and breakfast, Hyatt's two Midtown properties offer all three amenities. Rates at the Hyatt Place Anchorage-Midtown (Category 4) and the Hyatt House Anchorage (Category 3) start at 12,000 and 9,000 World of Hyatt points per night, respectively.

Hilton Honors

Most of Hilton's six Anchorage properties are in Midtown and offer free parking. These include an Embassy Suites, a Hilton Garden Inn, a Hampton Inn, a Home2 Suites and a Homewood Suites. Redemptions generally start at these properties between 60,000 and 75,000 Hilton Honors points per night.

The newly renovated lobby of the Hilton Anchorage. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Stay at the Hilton Anchorage to be within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants. This 600-room hotel is currently renovating its public spaces and rooms. Rates start at 47,000 Hilton Honors points per night.

IHG One Rewards

IHG currently has two properties in midtown Anchorage. Rates at the Staybridge Suites Anchorage and Crowne Plaza Anchorage-Midtown start at 39,000 and 31,000 IHG One Rewards points per night, respectively.

The upcoming Candlewood Suites Anchorage - Midtown and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Anchorage - Midtown will accept reservations for Feb. 1, 2026, and beyond.

All properties offer free parking and pools.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Anchorage Downtown. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Marriott has nearly a dozen hotels in Anchorage, including an airport hotel. Of the brand's downtown options, the Marriott Anchorage Downtown is the most centrally located and underwent a top-to-bottom renovation in 2021. Rates start at 37,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

Aloft Anchorage. LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

Of Marriott's five midtown properties, the Aloft Anchorage is the newest (2022) and has a lobby bar that even locals frequent. Redemptions start at 34,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

Bottom line

Natural, cultural and culinary wonders abound in Alaska, and they can all be experienced directly from Anchorage. In one trip to the 49th state's largest city, you can learn about Alaska's Native heritage, explore state and national parks, and eat and drink at award-winning restaurants and breweries.

With nonstop flights from over a dozen cities on the major domestic airlines — and countless points hotels to book — Anchorage is easier than ever to get to using your points and miles.