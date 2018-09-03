This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
IHG Rewards club regularly offers members ways to earn extra points, with individual offers for each member through its “Accelerate” promotions. The latest promotion ended July 31, which provided members with challenges like completing a certain number of nights or staying at a specific number of brands.
On Monday, the chain announced “Double Points plus more,” its latest Accelerate-like global promotion. Register to earn Double Points on every stay — up to 15,000 points total — starting after your second stay at IHG hotels worldwide, along with additional targeted opportunities.
The promotion is valid for stays between September 16 and December 16, 2018, and all IHG Rewards members are eligible to earn double points. But additional bonuses are different for each member, and appear after you register for the promotion. My offer was somewhat disappointing — in addition to earning double points, I was targeted for up to an additional 22,600 total points for various activities, such as booking two stays with the IHG app, staying two weekends and booking two Bonus Points package stays.
The bonus points earned through targeted offers can be used for redemptions toward reward nights, merchandise and much more. According to the promotion’s terms and conditions, members should allow two to three weeks for promotion bonuses to be credited to their account after checkout.
In addition to IHG’s promotions, several other hotel groups are offering bonuses right now. Members can earn 54 points per dollar at Hilton with its latest “Moments Made Bigger” campaign by earning double points on every Hilton hotel stay and triple points if you stay at a Hilton luxury and resort properties. World of Hyatt members also have a new promotion as of September 1, where members can earn up to 60,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for eligible nights spent at any Hyatt hotel or resort worldwide, as well as at participating MGM Resort properties in Las Vegas.
If you’re looking for more ways to earn IHG points, consider the Chase co-branded IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which was released earlier this year and comes with 125,000 IHG Rewards bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months after opening your account.
H/T: Loyalty Traveler
Featured image of the Intercontinental Budapest courtesy of IHG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.