Last week, IHG Rewards officially implemented dynamic award pricing across much of it’s portfolio. This development was a long time coming; the company indicated this was coming in its 2019 year-end report, and it quietly took effect in the Greater China region earlier this year. Now, you’ll see a range of award prices for most hotels and resorts under the IHG umbrella.
At first glance, these changes appeared to be a positive update, as many top properties became available for fewer points. One of my personal favorites for a stay-cation — the Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, just north of my hometown — dropped to as low as 30,000 points for many dates this summer and fall.
This development was particularly exciting for holders of select IHG credit cards — like the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card — as some offer a free-night certificate every year on your account anniversary. These have been capped at 40,000 points since 2018, putting top-tier properties like the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa in the Cayman Islands out of reach. However, with newly introduced dynamic prices, the previously-excluded properties (available at this page) might now be available — for nights that dropped to 40,000 points or lower.
Since IHG announced extensions of these certificates in April, this development was poised to offer even more potential value.
Unfortunately, that’s (temporarily) not the case.
We’ve checked roughly a dozen of these properties, and in all of our test cases, it wasn’t possible to use a free-night certificate for a stay, even when the award rate was at or below 40,000 points. It will still appear as an option to book:
However, when you try to finalize the reservation from the very last page, you’re greeted with an error message:
Calling reservations won’t be much help either, as I was told that they are “prioritizing customers with stays in the next week” and that I should call back later.
Fortunately, an IHG spokesperson has confirmed that this is a temporary glitch, in an emailed statement to TPG:
“Members are able to redeem their Chase Anniversary Night for any hotel displaying 40,000 points or fewer. However, we have discovered a technical glitch causing an intermittent issue for some users that does not allow them to redeem the certificate at certain properties. The team is actively working to resolve this issue.”
It’s nice to know that this is a bug in the system that will (ideally) be addressed quickly. We’re seeing many dates with lower award prices that still have high paid rates, so hopefully those redemption opportunities won’t evaporate before this is fixed.
Note that this glitch is not impacting your ability to redeem IHG points for normal award stays, as I booked a one-night stay at the Kimpton in Vero Beach using 32,500 points without an issues. With a paid rate just over $300, I’m enjoying a redemption value of nearly 1 cent per point — almost double our valuation of IHG points.
We’ll update this article when we have confirmation that the issue has been resolved.
