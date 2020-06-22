Here’s how you can get free breakfast and up to 20% off your next Hyatt stay
Travel companies are offering deals left and right to lure back travelers after the pandemic. Today, Hyatt is back with another promotion, which can land you free breakfast and a discount on your stay.
Now through Sept. 8, 2020, Hyatt is offering World of Hyatt members up to 20% off stays checking in through Dec. 20 and 15% off for non-members. Plus, all stays booked with this offer include free daily breakfast and free cancellations up to 24 hours before check in.
This offer is valid at participating hotels such as the Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa in Hawaii and the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico. It is not valid at any Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club hotels or resorts, some Destination Residences, Alila Ventana/Big Sur, Miraval Austin or the Miraval Tucson. Per a Hyatt spokesperson, hotels will activate these offers based on their market’s readiness.
How to book this deal
To take advantage of this promotion, head to Hyatt’s website and search your preferred destination. Then, click any hotel with the price tag icon next to the name and select the “Save 15% + Breakfast” or “Members Save More + Breakfast” rate. Keep in mind that you must be signed in to your Hyatt account to get the lowest rate. As previously noted, these rates include free cancellations.
What makes this promotion more enticing is that it can be combined with Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys promotion. After registering at this link, Hyatt members will earn triple points on stays through Sept. 15, 2020, beginning with their second stay. Hyatt elites, including Discoverists who earn their status from The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, will earn 2,500 additional bonus points on their first stay during the promotion.
Do note that the breakfast offering may differ by hotel and also differ from previous breakfast offerings due to new food safety and hygiene protocols for restaurants and room service. For instance, a spokesperson for Hyatt told TPG that at “full-service hotel restaurants with a buffet, hotels have temporarily shifted to à-la-carte menus and made-to-order options. For select-service hotels with a breakfast buffet, hotels have shifted to individually prepackaged items.” If the free breakfast is the same as what’s offered to Globalist members, it may even include room service at certain properties, such as the Andaz Amsterdam and Park Hyatt Zurich.
Bottom line
Whether you are going near or far, if you’re thinking about future travels then you might want to consider this promotion. Although the free breakfast offering might look a bit different than usual, it will still be a nice perk to have and save you some money. You’ll also get a decent discount on the room rate itself.
Understandably, not everyone feels comfortable booking future travels yet, but Hyatt is doing its part to alleviate any concerns. This includes achieving Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation at all Hyatt hotels, an accreditation that includes extensive training at individual properties and frequent auditing both internally and from third parties, and having at least one trained “Hygiene Manager” at all properties to help ensure that each individual property is complying with the new cleaning guidelines. The chain has also extended all elite status and expiration of rewards and is delaying the implementation of scheduled award chart changes (specifically the introduction of peak and off-peak pricing).
Featured image of Grand Hyatt San Francisco courtesy of Hyatt.
