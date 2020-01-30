Hyatt increases points value for dining and spa credits by up to 50%
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s never a bad thing when loyalty programs offer alternative methods for redeeming points. Even if the value you’ll receive isn’t the greatest, there’s nothing wrong with options.
Take Hyatt points, for example. You can use them for much more than just free stays at stunning hotels. You can:
- Transfer them to several airline partners at a ratio of 2.5:1 (not a good deal)
- Redeem them for Avis car rentals at a rate of 6,000 points per day (not a good deal)
- Trade them for hotel credits for food, spa, in-room purchases, etc. (not a good deal)
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
However, beginning today, Jan. 29, 2020, Hyatt is increasing the value you’ll receive when you cash your points out for hotel credits. Take a look at the list below:
The more Hyatt points you redeem, the better the value you’ll receive:
- 1,000 to 7,500 points = 1 cent each
- 8,000 to 20,000 points = 1.25 cents each
- 35,000 points = 1.43 cents each
- 65,000 points = 1.54 cents each
Still not remarkable, but way better than before, as the chart indicates. The highest value you’d previously receive was 0.83 cents per point. TPG currently values Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each. That means even the best hotel credit redemption delivers below-average value.
Related: Your guide to maximizing redemptions with World of Hyatt
Still, if you’d normally use your points this way, or if you’re flush with Hyatt points, this is good news.
You can earn Hyatt points with The World of Hyatt Credit Card, which offers up to 50,000 points after meeting tiered spending:
- 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- 25,000 more points after spending $6,000 total on purchases in the first six months of account opening
That bonus is worth $770 in Hyatt credits if redeemed for the highest rate. You can also earn Hyatt points by transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio:
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening (worth $1,232 in Hyatt credits if redeemed for the highest rate)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening (worth $924 in Hyatt credits if redeemed for the highest rate)
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening (worth $770 in Hyatt credits if redeemed at the highest rate)
Not bad. In fact, you’ll generally receive more value by transferring Chase points to Hyatt for hotel credits than you will transferring them to other popular travel partners, like Southwest and JetBlue.
Related: How to maximize your Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Featured photo by BraunS/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.