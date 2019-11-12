Get ready to see more bulk toiletries at Hyatt hotels
The number of major hotel brands who have renounced single-use toiletries just climbed to three.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Hyatt announced it would be replacing miniature shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotion bottles with “large-format bath amenities.”
The initiative, which will be “introduced as soon as possible” and no later than June 2021, will eliminate single-use bath products from all of the company’s more than 875 properties, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Thompson Hotels and the all-inclusive Hyatt Zivas and Zilaras. It’s just one of three measures designed to minimize the brand’s plastic pollution.
“Transitioning to large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles builds on Hyatt’s broader commitment to reduce disposables and select environmentally preferable options whenever possible… ” read a statement from Hyatt.
Though many travelers object to the industry’s rapid shift to refillable bath product dispensers, the days of personal, miniature toiletry bottles are likely to disappear in the rearview mirror. And at brands where the single-use bottle isn’t already dead, it’s certainly dying.
Both Marriott and IHG began removing individual bottles in 2018, and have since committed to exclusively using larger dispensers. IHG believes it can keep 200 million plastic bottles from going to a landfill, while Marriott expects to save some 500 million single-use bottles. If Hilton follows suit, all the major hotel brands will have committed to removing an amenity that many travelers have come to not only expect, but depend upon.
Single-use amenity bans are actually become written into law (California signed a law into effect in October, and New York is considering similar regulations), and even boutique properties may have no choice but to get on the bulk-bottle bandwagon.
So, what to do if you’re among those travelers who shudder at the thought of what might be inside those bulk dispensers? Consider these expert hacks for keeping your lotions, potions, tonics and soaps from leaking all over the contents of your suitcase.
