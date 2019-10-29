How to keep toiletries from leaking and spilling in your suitcase
It’s the kind of thing you never think about until it happens to you, and then you can’t ever forget it. The first time I had a liquid leak in my suitcase, it was an oil — some sort of elixir or tonic that’s supposed to make you young forever — and it oozed and seeped through everything in the bag.
It’s enough to make you leave all of your potions and lotions at home and just use whatever you find at the hotel. Which works fine … until it doesn’t.
Now that major hotel brands are ditching single-use bath products in favor of more environmentally-friendly (and better-for the-bottom-line) reusable dispensers, many travelers may decide they’d rather pack their own toiletries than gamble on what’s inside the bulk bottles.
Wife at a @HIExpress and the bulk toiletry scourge is as disgusting as ever with this display of bacteria and fungus. #KillBulkToiletries pic.twitter.com/szFlmDKu2W
— Richard Kerr (@KerrPoints) October 26, 2019
So, if you’re not interested in taking your chances on, well, whatever the heck is growing in those shampoo and conditioner dispensers, how can you pack your toiletries so they don’t explode during the flight and ruin all of your belongings?
Remove excess air
One of the easiest ways to keep bottles from exploding or leaking during a flight is to squeeze out any excess air that may be in the bottle — an especially pesky problem if you’re traveling around with a dozen half-used toiletries.
Cover lid with plastic wrap
“It [helps] to put a little piece of plastic wrap over the top of [a] bottle before screwing on the lid ….” said TPG reader Chelsey T.
Bring a bottle designed for travel
Not all bottles, dispensers, jars and tubes are created equal, and if you’re planning on regularly packing products in your suitcase, you may want to invest in a container created for the task. TPG readers swear by the 3-ounce soft-touch dispensers from the Container Store, as well as Muji’s array of travel containers and cases.
Another tip? Look for screw-top lids whenever possible.
Store toiletries in a plastic bag
Hopefully, your toiletries never explode under pressure or leak. But sometimes — just sometimes — spillage can be a result of operator error. So, in case you screw on a lid all crooked or forget to close a cap, be sure to stow anything with the potential to seep, drip or dribble in a resealable plastic bag.
“Depending on what the toiletry is,” said TPG contributor Rita Juanita Pike, “I may double or even triple layer [Ziploc bags].” Along those lines, bringing an empty baggie for a potential trip home if the outbound is a bit messy isn’t the worst idea.
Choose solid bath products
Dubious about our packing hacks and techniques? That’s OK — there are solid shampoos and bath products for you.
“I get as much solid stuff as possible,” adventure journalist Danielle Taylor told TPG. “Solid shampoo [and] conditioner bars from Lush, [a] soap bar versus shower gel, tooth tablets￼ versus paste ….” You get the idea. It can’t leak if it isn’t liquid.
Feature photo by Amy Whitt / Getty Images.
