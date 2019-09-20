This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
An entire state may join the war against single-use plastics.
Long Island Democratic Senator Todd Kaminsky, in partnership with a group of lawmakers, is leading a campaign to ban individually-packaged amenities in New York state hotels with more than 50 rooms. If passed, the law would go into effect by 2023, and smaller hotels would be required to follow suit by 2024. The group estimates the move would eliminate about 27.4 million plastic bottles annually.
Instead of miniature shampoo, conditioner and lotion bottles, travelers would get their lotions, potions and other liquid amenities either from wall-mounted refillable dispensers or reusable, recyclable bulk containers.
“By barring hotels from giving single-use plastic toiletries to customers, we are safeguarding our environment, and mitigating plastic waste and waterway pollution,” Kaminsky said in his proposal.
New York isn’t the first state to consider a statewide boycott of disposable plastic. California lawmakers are currently negotiating one of the nation’s strictest proposed laws against plastic pollution. If the California law goes into effect, businesses found offering individual-sized plastic bottle amenities could face hefty fines of up to $2,000 for repeat infractions.
The law mirrors a move that several hotel chains have already proactively implemented in recent years: Marriott and IHG both announced they would eliminate individual-use plastics entirely by 2021, and other brands have begun shifting away from tiny toiletry bottles as well.
Predictably, consumers have strong opinions on the topic of individual-use amenities. Frequent flyers recently raved to TPG about their favorite hotel toiletry brands, and some voiced concerns about quality control if hotel chains transitioned to dispensing amenities in bulk.
TPG’s engagement and loyalty editor, Richard Kerr, recently made a strong case against the switch as well — a perspective that was vehemently endorsed by a number of readers from the TPG Lounge Facebook group. “Single-use plastics are a scourge on the environment and need to be eliminated,” Kerr said. “However, instead of removing these plastics while simultaneously maintaining the customer experience, hotels have enacted a cost-cutting trend under the disguise of an environmentally-friendly move.”
Featured photo courtesy of Duxton.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.