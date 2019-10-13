California officially bans single-use amenities in hotels
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
By 2023, California hotels will have to pay a fine of up to $2,000 for distributing single-use amenities to hotel guests.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law into effect Wednesday, Oct. 9, which will be implemented in 2023 for hotels with more than 50 rooms, and by 2024 for boutique hotels with less than 50 rooms.
Assembly Bill 1162, which requires that hotels, motels, resorts, bed & breakfasts, and vacation rentals replace small single-use bottles of less than 12 ounces with bulk dispensers that could be used by multiple people, passed the Natural Resources committee back in April of this year. The bill was modeled on a 2018 city ordinance implemented by Santa Cruz.
The bill’s author, Assemblymember Ash Kalra, said, “The amount of plastic produced is increasing exponentially, and we must consider all options to reduce this pollution from entering our waste streams. While it may not appear to be a problem on an individual level, small plastic bottles that are less than 12-ounces represent a sizable amount of waste collectively that the state must address.”
Many large hotel chains are already putting programs in place to reduce waste and be more eco-friendly. Marriott has announced that it plans to install bulk dispensers in 450 of its properties. The company estimates that it could save around 113,000 pounds of plastic worldwide every year.
The state of New York is also considering a similar ban on single-use hotel amenities.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured Photo by J. Scott Clark/The Points Guy
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.