Tickets are now on sale for the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hudson Yards — New York City’s new neighborhood on the West Side — opened in March, but one of its most exciting developments is still under construction.
In 2020, Hudson Yards will debut the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. And tickets just went on sale today.
Known as the Edge, the new observation deck will rise more than 1,100 feet in the air. Jutting out from 30 Hudson Yards, the 7,500 square foot outdoor observation deck will offer panoramic views of Manhattan and the Hudson River — and may minimize annoying reflections in your photos. (In case you were wondering, the observation deck at One World Trade Center is higher, at 1,368 feet, but it’s enclosed.)
“Edge invites visitors to walk out into the sky and embrace unobstructed, panoramic views of New York City like never before,” Jason Horkin, executive director of Hudson Yards Experiences, said in a statement. “The name reflects both the unique structural design, which pierces the sky when observed from below, and the exhilarating feeling of being on the brink of something exceptional — exactly where you are on edge.”
We now know the Edge will include a section of glass floor that looks straight down to street level, and a Champagne and cocktail bar. The published hours are 8 a.m. to midnight.
30 Hudson Yards is being designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and will be the second-tallest office building in New York. WarnerMedia — which runs CNN, HBO, Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. — has already claimed 1.5 million square feet of office space in the building. The observation deck will be located on the 100th floor.
Visitors can now reserve an hour-long visit to the Edge from March 11, 2020. Adult general admission starts at $36 (nearly $40 with tax) if you book a date and time to visit in advance. Children ages 6 to 12 can get tickets from $31, while senior tickets start at $34. Children under 5 will be admitted for free.
Flex Passes must still be reserved for a specific date, but allow visitors to the Edge at any time. Every adult, child and senior will need to budget an additional $20 per person for the flexibility.
Though the prices are as sky-high as the attraction, they’re on par with similar New York City experiences. One World Observatory sells general admission tickets from $35, and tickets to the 86th-floor observatory of the Empire State Building start at $38 for adults. (But you’ll pay $58 if you want to head to the newly-opened 102nd floor.)
And you’ll probably want to use a card that rewards you for entertainment and everyday spending. Chase, for example, codes Empire State Building tickets as entertainment, making the Chase Freedom Unlimited a smart choice — and safe bet — for edge tickets.
Related: The best credit cards for entertainment spending
Until the Edge opens, you can still enjoy fantastic views of Hudson Yards from The Vessel, a futuristic landmark made of interconnecting stairways designed by British architect Thomas Heatherwick. The Vessel might be the most iconic landmark in Hudson Yards, which is the largest private real estate development in the nation’s history.
Though the neighborhood was certainly designed with New York residents and businesses in mind, it will no doubt attract at least some intrepid tourists to the western fringe of Manhattan.
Here, travelers can catch a performance at the Shed arts center, which opened in April; book a room at the Equinox Hotel; go shopping (think: the first-ever Neiman Marcus in the city); and dine at a collection of restaurants by the likes of Thomas Keller and David Chang. José Andrés has even teamed up with Ferran and Albert Adrià (formerly of El Bulli) to open Mercado Little Spain, an all-day dining destination on par with Eataly.
While the location is convenient for commuters who are headed to the train, Blade Bounce is an enticing option for those who are headed to the airport. The West side heliport is only 3 minutes from Hudson Yards and can get you to the airport in a matter of minutes for as low as $195.
Hudson Yards is also connected to the High Line, which will likely shepherd in significant foot traffic.
Additional reporting by Melanie Lieberman.
Feature photo courtesy of Hudson Yards.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.