The surprising reason some hotels have their own time zone
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You know how, when you take a trip to a tropical island, you switch over to island time?
It’s what happens when the service moves a little slower, or you show up a few minutes late to your dinner reservation — but it’s all OK, because you’re moving according to a slower, more relaxed clock. Usually, island time is a much-needed respite from the frenzy of daily life. You’re on vacation, after all, so you should stop and smell the piña coladas.
But some hotels give a whole new meaning to “Island Time” — so much so, they’re quite literally on their own time zone.
One thing’s for sure: You’re definitely going to want to adjust your clocks.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
At Turneffe Island Resort, about 30 miles off the coast of Belize City, a whole extra hour is included with your stay, according to Travel + Leisure. The private island is remote enough to permit the resort to operate according to its own time zone, which gives travelers an extra hour of sunning, snorkeling or diving. The resort is one hour ahead of the capital.
Since most hotels in the Maldives are also on their own private islands — and often miles away from mainland Malé — they frequently operate according to their own rules.
For example, during a recent trip to the Maldives, I stayed at the Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, which is an hour ahead of Maldives Time (MHT). They’re only about 70 miles apart.
The Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa also operates an hour ahead. “To enhance your experience … we have moved our clocks on Villingili Island one hour ahead … [so] you can enjoy an additional hour of daylight,” the resort’s website says.
This is true of many private island resorts in the Maldives. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort operates on a dedicated “Island Time” so travelers to take advantage of “an extra hour of daylight each day to fully indulge” at the resort. “For all transfers to and from Velana International Airport (MLE) to our resort, our dedicated St. Regis Butlers and professional hosts are well informed of the time conversion and will coordinate all details of your transfers accordingly.”
At least in the Maldives, it’s not hard to find a butler who can remind you to update your clock.
Related: The best ways to get to the Maldives on points and miles
Some resorts have more practical reasons for operating on their own time zones. In fact, in 2015, the entire Mexican state of Quintana Roo (home to Cancun and Cozumel) switched from Central Standard to Eastern Standard Time, following years of pressure from the local government and resort owners. The reasons for the transition were largely economic. According to ABC News, hoteliers expected the extra hour of daylight to translate to travelers spending more time (and money) in restaurants and on excursions, and reduce the use of electricity.
Syncing the time zone to major markets on the East Coast of the U.S. was also meant to boost flights.
So, the next time you decide to switch to Island Time, you may actually need to reset your clocks. Or, better yet, ditch the watch, phone and laptop altogether and simply wake up with the sun (and the breakfast buffet).
Feature image courtesy of Turneffe Island Resort Belize.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.