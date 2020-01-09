4 Autograph Collection hotels set to leave Marriott Bonvoy in 2020
While we generally think of hotels as “belonging” to Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, etc, the reality is that an overwhelming majority of chain hotels are owned and operated by third-party investment and management companies. This is why it’s not uncommon to see properties rebrand from one chain to another.
The Dedica Anthology, which operates four Autograph Collection hotels in Europe, will become a part of Spain-based hotel company NH Collection. The four properties in question are in Rome, Budapest, Prague and Venice:
- Rome – Palazzo Naiadi, The Dedica Anthology, Autograph Collection
- Budapest – New York Palace, The Dedica Anthology, Autograph Collection
- Prague – Carlo IV, The Dedica Anthology, Autograph Collection
- Venice – Grand Hotel Dei Dogi, The Dedica Anthology, Autograph Collection
As reported by Loyalty Lobby, the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, but it’s unclear exactly when the hotels will leave the Marriott Bonvoy program. If you have an existing reservation at one of these properties you might to reach out preemptively about the changes. While some hotels bow out gracefully, we’ve also seen properties refuse to honor award reservations and elite benefits after they rebrand.
There are currently over 180 Autograph Collection properties around the world, with 53 in Europe, so this change will represent a pretty significant decrease for the region. After these properties transition out of Marriott Bonvoy, there won’t be any Autograph Collection hotels left in Hungary, the Czech Republic, or Venice.
Autograph Collection hotels tend to be a bit of a sweet spot for Marriott, offering upscale luxury at more affordable price than brands like Ritz Carlton or St. Regis. Autograph Collection hotels are also able to lean into their local surroundings to a greater extent, which in Europe means beautiful (and often historic) facades to help guests embrace the history of their destination. Even with these losses, Marriott is still doubling down on its luxury portfolio, with over 30 new high-end properties slated to open this year in destinations around the world including Rome and Istanbul.
Featured photo of the Palazzo Naiadi courtesy of booking.com.
