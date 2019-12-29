5 amazing Marriott Bonvoy redemptions in Europe
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Given the vast number of properties in the Marriott portfolio, it’s difficult not to end up at one every now and then. Since you are a TPG reader, you have obviously already set up a Marriott Bonvoy account to rack up points and make smart use of all the promotions during these stays. When you’ve built a balance, the time has come to treat yourself to a nice weekend away, but where to? We’ve picked some of the best, quintessentially European options that offer great value for your points.
Hotel Elephant, Weimar, Germany
With plenty of Bauhaus architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage city center, Weimar is one of the great historic German small cities. If you are looking for culture and a quiet weekend away in the German countryside, this is the place for you. For only 20,000 points per night during off-peak dates, you can have a room at this highly rated Autograph Collection hotel. Paid rates hover around €150 ($168).
DO & CO Hotel Vienna, Austria
Whether you’re into opera, world class museums or just looking to visit the palace from the 1955 film Sissi, Vienna is never boring. The DO & CO Hotel, featured in Marriott’s Design Hotels collection, is in the very middle of the city center, offering beautiful design in a boutique setting. At 30,000 points off-peak with paid rates €250+ ($279+), this is a great option to redeem some Bonvoy currency.
Hotel Bristol, Warsaw, Poland
This Luxury Collection property in Poland’s capital, housed in a building from 1901, is a great example of the historic architecture you will find in Warsaw. Stay at this wonderful hotel for only 30,000 points on off-peak nights. Rates are usually more than €200 ($223), meaning good value for your points.
New York Palace, Budapest, Hungary
Dating back to the 1894 opening of the new local head office for the New York Life Insurance Company, this building has a lot of history to it. The ground floor’s New York Café has been a long-time center for Hungarian literature and poetry. After the Second World War, the building deteriorated, but just after the turn of the century, is was brought back to former glory in it’s new role as a hotel. You can stay in this piece of history for only 30,000 points during off-peak dates. Paid rates are €200+, again providing good value for your coveted Bonvoy points.
JW Marriott Resort & Spa, Venice, Italy
Unique in the sense that it is located on a private island that opened in 2015, this sprawling resort offers amazing amenities for visitors of the historic Italian city. Enjoy canals, history and culture at only 40,000 points during off-peak dates. With paid rates €300+ ($335), this is a great deal. Don’t forget to pay a visit to the amazing spa complex.
Featured image courtesy of JW Marriot Resort & Spa, Venice.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.