Get 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy points with new promotion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott announced a new end of the year “Unlock More” promotion, where you can score bonus points after two qualifying stays.
Here’s what you need to know.
You’ll earn 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after two qualifying stays at properties in the Marriott portfolio. You must register by December 31 and stay between October 29 and January 14, 2020.
Two to three days after your second qualifying stay has been posted to your Marriott Bonvoy account, you’ll unlock a new offer. Marriott doesn’t specify what that offer might be. The offer will appear on your account, but you’ll also receive an email with details. Marriott says more than 7,000 participating hotels and resorts worldwide are included in the promotion.
This is an easy way to earn bonus points, but it’s not a particularly good promotion. We’ve seen better offers from Marriott, such as targeted offers for bonus points earlier this summer on paid stays that included a weekend night.
We’ve seen even better offers from Hyatt, which is currently offering 3x points on some stays and a $50 statement credit for World of Hyatt cardholders, and Hilton, which is running a promotion on 2x base points through the beginning of 2020.
Marriott points are worth 0.8 cents each, according to TPG’s latest valuations, making this promotion worth a paltry $16. That said, if you’re just short of points needed for an award redemption then this promotion could come in handy.
If you’re looking for a better way to earn Bonvoy points, you may want to consider adding a Marriott card to your wallet. For a limited time, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card from Chase are offering new applicants the ability to earn 100,000 Marriott points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Offer ends on 10/23/19 for the Bonvoy Business. The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card offers 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
Bottom line
If you have paid Marriott stays lined up, then it doesn’t hurt to sign up for this promotion. Otherwise, given the multitude of better promotions from competitors such as Hyatt and Hilton, I wouldn’t go out of my way for this promotion.
Featured image courtesy of Marriott
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.