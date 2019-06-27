This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The slew of targeted hotel offers just keep coming, this time from Marriott. The world’s largest hotel chain is now offering several targeted promotions for travelers to earn bonus points on stays this summer.
Since these are targeted, you’ll need to log in to your Marriott Bonvoy account and navigate to your profile to see if you’re eligible. We’re seeing two different versions offering bonus points.
The first comes from TPG Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen, as he’s eligible for up to 5,000 bonus points for paid stays that include a weekend night.
He’ll earn 2,000 points for his first eligible stay that includes a Friday or Saturday night and 3,000 points for his second stay. These points are worth $16 and $24 (respectively), so they may be a nice little boost to stays that you already have.
Then TPG Senior Writer Darren Murph was targeted for a slightly more lucrative offer, awarding up to 9,000 points on three eligible stays. He’ll earn 1,500 points after one stay, 3,000 after a second stay and 4,500 points after his third stay.
Both of these offers are valid on stays through September 30, 2019, so you have a wide range of dates during which to earn the bonus points. These new offers also come on the heels of the new “Endless Earning” promo from Marriott, where you’ll earn 1,500 bonus points on stays of two nights or more at all participating properties. This bonus is worth just $12 based on TPG’s most recent valuations, but it can be stacked with these targeted offers.
Check your Marriott account today to see if you’ve been targeted for either of the above promotions (or slightly different ones), and then be sure to register to take advantage of them this summer.
If you’re looking to add a card to your wallet for your upcoming Marriott stays, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. Though it has a $450 annual fee (see Rates & Fees), you’ll receive automatic Gold status, up to $300 in statement credits for Marriott purchases and Priority Pass Select membership. You’ll also earn 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2X points on all other purchases.
