Hilton runs promotions throughout the year often for months a time, allowing Honors members to rack up extra points on stays. The current promotion, Go More, Get More, will end on September 8. On September 9 the new promotion will start and it’s yet another great promo for Honors members to really rack up points on their stays at Hilton properties.
Power Up Your Points will earn Honors members double base points on every stay between September 9 and January 5, 2020. Members who are also cardholders of one of Hilton’s co-branded American Express cards can earn triple base points when they book their stay using their Hilton Amex card.
Booking your stay using one of the Hilton American Express cards allows you to maximize your points on this promotion and let’s be honest: if you have one of these cards in your wallet why would you book using anything else?
For example, if you are an Amex Hilton Aspire cardholder your overall earning is already 34 points per dollar — 14 points for booking with your card, 10 base points, and a 100% base point bonus for having Diamond Status, which comes with the card. This promotion will earn you an additional base 20 points — giving you a grand total of 54 points per dollar spent. TPG currently values Honors points at .06 cents per point, meaning you are effectively getting over a 30% return on each dollar spent.
If you really want to maximize your points earning with Hilton be sure to book your stay with one of Hilton’s co-branded credit cards such as the Amex Hilton Surpass Card or Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express. If you’re not sure which of the cards is right for you, check out our guide, which breaks down each cards’ benefits, perks and fees. These cards can earn as much as 14x on each dollar spent with Hilton and most come with elite status, which will give you even more points since elite members earn bonus points on paid Hilton stays.
Just remember, like all of the Hilton promotions you have to register your account to earn the bonus.
You can log into your Hilton Honors account, click the ‘My Offers’ link and then ‘Eligible Offers’ tab to enroll your account once the promotion opens for enrollment or head over to the promo’s landing page for more information.
