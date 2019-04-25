This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
Hilton runs promotions throughout the year often for months a time, allowing Honors members to rack up extra points on stays. The current promotion, Hilton’s Points Unlimited, will end on May 5. On May 6 the new promotion will start and its great news for Honors Members.
Go More Get More will earn Honors members double points on every stay between May 6 and September 8 after completing just one stay. Double points means you can really rack up that points total in your account. Even better news, this promotion also has bonus milestones that will net you even more points on top of your double base points.
Bonus Milestones
- 10,000 points after 10 stays
- 15,000 points at 15 stays
- 20,000 points after 20 stays
If you hit all the milestones, that’s an extra 45,000 points on top of your regular earn and the double points promotion — not to mention 20 stays will most likely earn you status with Hilton if you don’t already have it.
If you really want to maximize your points earning with Hilton be sure to book your stay with one of Hilton’s co-branded credit cards like the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card or Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express. If you’re not sure which of the cards is right for you, check out our guide which breaks down each cards’ benefits, perks and fees. These cards can earn as much as 14x on each dollar spent with Hilton and most come with elite status which will gain you even more points since elite members earn extra points on paid Hilton stays.
As we explained in last summer’s Hilton Honors promo, it’s possible to earn up to 44 points per dollar when completing a qualifying stay! You’ll earn double points for the promo (20 points per dollar), an extra 10 points per dollar if you’re a Hilton Diamond (which comes as a perk just for holding the Aspire Card) and another 14x points by using the Aspire Card to pay for your stay.
Like all of the Hilton promotions you have to opt in to earn the bonus.
You can log into your Hilton Honors account and click the ‘My Offers’ link and then ‘Eligible offers’ tab (shown above) to enroll your account. Or you can click here, which will take you to the promo’s landing page.
This story has been updated to communicate that registration for Hilton’s Go More Get More promotion is live.
Featured image of the Hilton Moorea by Darren Murph / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.