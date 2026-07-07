Hilton is launching its 27th brand, Select by Hilton, anchored by a franchise agreement with affordable city chain Yotel, and the partnership is about to go live on July 15.

What is Select by Hilton?

Hilton first shared news of the new Select brand back in March. Select by Hilton is more of a collection rather than a brand unto itself, which aims to integrate existing hotels and chains into the Hilton ecosystem, sort of like Marriott's Tribute Portfolio.

As Hilton described the new Select brand in a release, it will comprise "high-quality, established hotel brands [that] will retain their own identity and brand management while they connect to the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program and enjoy the benefits of Hilton's superior distribution and technology platforms."

What is Yotel?

KAZUO ODA/YOTEL

Yotel is known for affordable accommodations, engaging design and up-to-the-minute tech. Basically, it's a brand for young, fast-moving travelers visiting major cities.

The London-based company opened its first hotel at London Gatwick Airport (LGW) in 2007. Its first non-airport hotel opened in New York City in 2011 with an attention-grabbing robotic luggage porter.

The company currently counts 23 hotels in 10 countries, including locations in Amsterdam, Boston, Edinburgh, London, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., among others.

Among the three brands Yotel comprises, Yotel locations are in city centers, Yotelair outposts are — as you might guess, located near airports — and Yotelpads are extended-stay locations.

The chain has plans to open new hotels in Kuala Lumpur later this year, Athens in 2027, and Belfast and Lisbon in 2028.

How will Yotel be integrated into Hilton Honors?

YOTEL

Starting July 15, the first Yotel hotels will begin integration into Hilton Honors with travelers able to book them directly through Hilton, while earning and redeeming Hilton Honors points for stays. To do so, though, you should book directly through Hilton. That said, existing bookings at Yotels that have joined Hilton that were made directly directly through Yotel will be eligible for Hilton Honors Points and benefits if the traveler's booking details match their Hilton Honors account.

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Hilton expects most of Yotel's properties to be fully integrated into Hilton by early September. At the same time, the chain's Yotel Club program will wind down. Existing Yotel Club members will receive invitations to join Hilton Honors and are expected to receive tailored offers, promotions, recognition benefits and possibly fast-track paths to Hilton Honors status based on their previous stay history.

Unlike at full-service hotels in the Hilton Honors program, like Conrad, Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, Embassy Suites and others, Hilton Honors members will only earn 5 points per dollar on Yotel stays — the same rate they earn at limited-service brands like Home2 Suites, Homewood Suites, Spark, Tru and Apartment Collection. Hilton Honors elites will earn their tier bonuses as they do on other stays and award stays will be eligible for Hilton's fifth-night-free benefit and free night awards offered by certain Hilton cobranded cards (though given Yotel's low price points, you're better off saving those for a higher-value redemption).

Bottom line

Yotel is joining Hilton as part of the new Select by Hilton brand. Guests should be able to start booking select Yotel properties directly through Hilton beginning July 15, with most Yotel locations integrated into Hilton Honors by early September. Once this integration is underway, travelers should be able to earn and redeem Hilton points as well as enjoy elite benefits on Yotel stays, opening up some interesting budget-friendly options for Hilton members in major cities and airports around the world.

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