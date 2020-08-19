Credit card showdown: The World of Hyatt card vs. Hilton Surpass
Although sometimes overlooked, hotel credit cards can be a lucrative addition to any wallet.
Many of these cards offer generous sign-up bonuses, incredible hotel redemptions and free-night perks. Today, we’ll take a closer look at two mid-tier hotel credit cards: The World of Hyatt Credit Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. Both cards have a reasonable $95 annual fee (see rates and fees for Hilton Surpass), especially when considering some of the benefits that you’ll receive on them.
Personally, I have both of these cards in my wallet. And while they each get used, there is one that comes out on top. Let’s take a deeper dive into these two similar hotel cards to see which may be a better fit for you.
In This Post
Both cards at a glance
Here is a high-level overview of each card and their respective benefits.
Each World of Hyatt point is worth 1.7 cents, while each Hilton Honors point is worth 0.6 cents, according to TPG valuations.
|The World of Hyatt card
|Hilton Surpass card
|Welcome offer
|Up to 50,000 points: 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening
|125,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $2,000 in purchases within the first three months
|Free night award?
|Yes
|Yes
|How the free night works
|Earn a free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort every year after your cardmember anniversary AND an extra free Category 1-4 night after spending $15,000 during cardmember year
|Earn a Free Weekend Night Reward after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your card in a calendar year
|Earning points
|4x at participating Hyatt hotels
2x on local transit and commuting, restaurants, airline tickets purchased directly, fitness clubs and gym memberships
1x on all other purchases
|12x at participating Hilton hotels
6x at U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations
3x on all other purchases
|Redeeming points
|Fixed award chart with nightly redemptions starting at 5,000 Hyatt points
|Dynamic award chart
Welcome offer
The Hilton Surpass currently has a welcome offer of 125,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $2,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Meanwhile, The World of Hyatt Credit Card staggers its sign-up offer. You’ll first receive 25,000 Hyatt points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. Then if you spend a total of $6,000 within the first six months of card opening, you’ll get another 25,000 points.
The Hyatt card is issued by Chase, which means it’s subject to the restrictions of 5/24. That essentially means you will not be approved for this card if you have opened five or more personal credit cards across all banks in the last 24 months.
Which is better?
On paper, the Hilton Surpass card should easily beat out the Hyatt card. Not only do you get double the points, but you also have to spend less than half of what the Hyatt card requires. However, the sheer number of points only tells part of the story. As mentioned above, our TPG valuation pegs Hilton Honors points at almost less than a third of what The World of Hyatt points are worth.
In the real world, the number of Hilton points required for a hotel redemption is closely tied to the cash equivalent of how much it costs per night. Therefore, it’s harder (but certainly possible) to get more value on a per point basis. However, Hyatt has a fixed award chart that can provide outsized value when compared to paying in cash.
With all of that said, I personally find more value in 50,000 Hyatt points compared to 125,000 Hilton points — even with more spending required to reach that bonus threshold. And in terms of a TPG valuation perspective, 50,000 Hyatt points are worth $850, while 125,000 Hilton points are worth $750.
Winner: The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Main benefits and features
The long-term value in a card is not in a sign-up bonus, but what perks and benefits are offered that you can make use of regularly.
Elite status
Both the Hilton Surpass and The World of Hyatt card both offer elite status with their respective brands, but the Hilton card goes one step further.
Instead of including entry-level Hilton Silver status, Surpass cardholders actually receive automatic Hilton Gold status. TPG Points Lab Editor Nick Ewen values Hilton Gold at $1,260. Gold status includes perks such as bonus points on stays, space-available room upgrades up to executive rooms and complimentary breakfast at all hotels. If you spend more than $40,000 on the card in a calendar year, you’ll be bumped to top-tier Hilton Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year.
Meanwhile, The World of Hyatt cardholders get automatic entry-level Discoverist status, which comes with benefits such as late checkout, preferred rooms and a 10% points bonus on eligible purchases. According to our Points Lab valuations, Discoverist status is worth only $160.
Related: 5 easy ways to maximize The World of Hyatt program
Free night award
Both of these mid-tier hotel cards offer a free night award, but differ in terms of how you earn it.
For the Hilton Surpass, you’ll receive a complimentary weekend night reward after you spend $15,000 on purchases on your card in a calendar year. You can use this free night at almost any Hilton property worldwide as long as your stay is on a weekend night, which is defined as a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night in most of the world. Even the most expensive Hilton properties (think: Conrads, Waldorfs and more) qualify to use this free night reward.
Because of the pandemic, unexpired free weekend night certificates — plus those issued through Dec. 31, 2020 — can now be used on any night of the week. Also, those issued between now and Dec. 31, 2020 will be valid for 24 months from the date of issuance (rather than the usual 12 months)
The World of Hyatt card offers an annual free-night certificate at a Category 1-4 Hyatt property which you’ll receive every account anniversary. This is worth much more than the card’s $95 annual fee, but also does not include more premium properties in the Hyatt portfolio. However, you’ll also get a second free Category 1-4 night after spending $15,000 during your cardmember year.
When compared to the Surpass, you’ll essentially be getting two free nights versus one night on the Hilton — with the caveat being the Hilton night can be at a super high-end property (and only on weekends). There are clear pros and cons for each card with this perk.
Related: Best uses of Hyatt free-night certificates
Other benefits
The Hilton Surpass is unique in that it offers a Priority Pass Select membership, although it won’t allow you unlimited access to lounges. Instead, you’ll receive 10 lounge passes every membership year once enrolled.
While it doesn’t have any lounge perks, the Hyatt card does give you the opportunity to spend your way toward higher levels of status.
You can earn five elite-qualifying nights every year you have the card, with the opportunity to earn even more elite credit. For a limited-time through Aug. 31, 2020, that is bumped up to 10 elite nights for the first year. Also, every $5,000 spent on the card will normally earn you two additional qualifying nights.
Both the Hilton Surpass and The World of Hyatt card have similar travel and purchase protection perks, although the Hyatt card does get a slight edge in trip delay benefits.
Winner: Hilton Surpass
Earning points
With the Hilton Surpass, you’ll receive Hilton Honors points at the following rates:
- 12x at participating Hilton hotels
- 6x at U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations
- 3x on all other purchases
Additionally, bonus points earned through eligible purchases that post to the card member’s Hilton Honors account between now and Dec. 31, 2020 will be considered base points and will count towards elite tier qualification and lifetime Diamond status.
Related: What’s the best Hilton card for you?
Meanwhile, the World of Hyatt card earns bonus points with these categories:
- 4x at participating Hyatt hotels
- 2x on local transit and commuting, restaurants, airline tickets purchased directly, fitness clubs and gym memberships
- 1x on all other purchases
As you can see, the Hyatt card’s earnings are about one-third of that of the Hilton Surpass. This falls basically in line with our TPG valuation. Since the Hyatt card has more bonus categories (and ones that are more relevant for me), I’m giving the slight edge to that card.
Winner: The World of Hyatt card
Redeeming points
For both of these cards, your best bet will be to redeem for hotel stays with each respective brand. With the ongoing pandemic, you also have much more flexibility in terms of changing and canceling reservations — even when using points.
Hilton has a much larger global footprint than Hyatt so take that into consideration if deciding which card is a better fit for you.
With Hilton Honors, there is no award chart to determine how many points you need for a particular stay. This makes it difficult to determine how many points you’ll need until you actually are ready to book. However, Hilton does have a Points Explorer tool that allows you to check the maximum number of points required to book a standard room at a particular property or for multiple properties in a specific area.
Related: The best hotel cards that come with an annual free night
Meanwhile, the best way to redeem World of Hyatt points is for free nights and upgrades. You also have the option to redeem points for dining, spa visits, Lindblad Expeditions and other experiences, but you’re almost always better off using points for hotel rooms.
Redemptions for standard rooms start at 5,000 points per night at Category 1 hotels and 40,000 per night at Category 8 hotels. Premium suites go for as much as 60,000 points per night at Category 7 hotels.
In general, awards are typically lower in cost than other programs and there are some amazing opportunities to get a lot of value from your Hyatt points, more so than Hilton.
Winner: The World of Hyatt card
Which card is better for you?
At the end of the day, the card that is better suited for you may come down to brand and loyalty preference. In general, I find The World of Hyatt program to be much more lucrative, but the Hilton Gold elite status benefits may also be enticing for the $95 annual fee Hilton Surpass (see rates & fees).
Another consideration is that both the Hilton Honors program and World of Hyatt program partner with transferable points currencies. You can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to Hilton and you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt. Transferable points are a powerful tool. If you don’t have enough points with a specific program, you can easily shift points over from another program.
Keep in mind that the Hilton Surpass card also has a more expensive big brother, the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, that offers automatic Diamond status and an annual free weekend night reward just for holding the card. Additionally, The Platinum Card® from American Express comes with Hilton Honors Gold status as an automatic benefit.
The World of Hyatt card has no such premium cobranded card offering or any other card that provides Hyatt status.
Bottom line
In this showdown, I’m giving a slight edge to The World of Hyatt card. That’s because it has a superior loyalty program with lower-priced redemptions and the ability to earn two free night rewards over the course of a cardmember year with $15,000 in spend.
However, your needs may be different from mine. You can’t forget about the Chase 5/24 rule. Overall, it’s well worth evaluating what you find most useful in a cobranded hotel credit card. There also is a compelling case to pick up both cards and split your loyalty between two hotel programs — that is exactly what I do.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Surpass card, click here.
Featured photo by John Gribben / The Points Guy
