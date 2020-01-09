Here’s how the new Chase card perks apply to authorized users
Adding authorized users to your travel credit card accounts can be a great way to share your card benefits, and even your credit history, with family or friends. But you don’t want to go adding anyone to your account all willy nilly because depending on the card, there can be a fee for authorized users. Also, authorized user cards will add toward that person’s Chase 5/24 count.
This week there have been several new DoorDash and Lyft benefits announced for certain Chase credit cards. These perks include increased earning rates for Lyft rides and Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders will also get a free year of Lyft Pink. In addition, the Sapphire Reserve is getting up to $120 in DoorDash credit ($60 in 2020 and $60 in 2021) and a complimentary DashPass membership for up to two years. The DashPass benefits also applies to other cards, but you won’t get as long of a free membership. For example, Chase Freedom® accounts only get three months of DashPass for free.
Chase authorized user card perks
You can take advantage of the DashPass perks right now and the other benefits are going live on Jan. 12, 2020. On that date, the Sapphire Reserve’s annual fee will also be increasing from $450 to $550 a year for new applications (renewals will pay the increased fee as of April 1, 2020). But, the good news is that the fee for adding authorized users to your Reserve count will remain the same at $75 per card. Sapphire Reserve authorized user accounts don’t get an extra $300 in annual travel credits or another TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit. However, they do get access to the card’s excellent travel protections and their own Priority Pass membership.
Here is how the new Chase Sapphire Reserve perks will apply to authorized users:
Lyft benefits
Both the primary accountholder and authorized users will earn bonus points for Lyft rides. The bonus is 10x points for Reserve cards and 5x points or 5% cash back for cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
The Sapphire Reserve’s complimentary Lyft Pink membership is limited to one per account, so you don’t get an extra one for adding an authorized user. To activate the Lyft Pink membership, you must have the latest version of the Lyft app installed and set your default payment method to your eligible Reserve card.
DoorDash benefits
The Sapphire Reserve DoorDash statement credits will automatically apply to eligible purchases made by the primary cardholder or authorized users, but you won’t get extra credits for adding authorized users.
When it comes to the DashPass subscription, Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve authorized users are eligible for their own free DashPass membership. The membership normally costs $9.99/month and gets you free delivery on orders of $12 or more. The offer will be activated the first time you use the card by Dec. 31, 2021. The terms state you’ll get a minimum of one year of membership, but you can get almost two full years (until Dec. 31, 2021) if you activate the membership right now.
For any version of the Freedom card or Chase Slate card only one user per account (primary accountholder or authorized user) is eligible for the DashPass subscription benefit. Also, the DashPass membership you get with those cards is only free for three months, then discounted at 50% for the next nine months before returning to the full price.
Keep in mind, this DashPass benefits will only apply when you are using an eligible Chase card as the default payment method; you won’t get the DashPass perks if you remove your Chase card as the default payment method.
