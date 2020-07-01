Hawaiian Airlines returns to Las Vegas, New York and 6 more US cities in August
Hawaiian Airlines plans to resume flying much of its North American route map in August when Hawaii is due to begin easing restrictions on arriving travelers put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The carrier will return to Boston (BOS), Las Vegas (LAS), New York John F. Kennedy (JFK), Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX) and San Jose, California (SJC) from Honolulu (HNL) on Aug. 1, Hawaiian said on July 1. Long Beach (LGB) flights are due to resume on Aug. 15.
The flights come back as Hawaii moves to allow visitors to enter the state with proof of a negative COVID-19 test beginning Aug. 1. Anyone without a negative test result must quarantine for 14 days.
“We look forward to welcoming onboard guests who support and observe the [safety] protocols in place for responsible travel,” said Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram in a statement.
The crisis has hit Hawaiian hard. The airline grounded the majority of its operation during the depths of the pandemic in April, flying just 5% of what it flew during the same month in 2019, according to Cirium schedules. That number has changed little in the months since, with Hawaiian flying just 10% of last year in June.
Hawaii’s quarantine restrictions on arriving flyers has limited the carrier’s ability to resume operations to the U.S. mainland or internationally.
Hawaiian’s international flying remains grounded. The airline has postponed plans to resume flights to Japan, South Korea and Tahiti in July to at least Aug. 15, and has postponed a return to Australia and New Zealand to at least Sept. 30.
Flights to Pago Pago on the U.S. territory of American Samoa are due to resume on Aug. 5.
In addition, Hawaiian will resume flights to Sacramento (SMF) and San Diego (SAN) on July 15. It has maintained service to Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA) through the pandemic, and returned to Portland, Oregon (PDX) on July 1.
Hawaiian is not alone resuming flights to Hawaii in August. United Airlines said Wednesday that it would resume a number of routes to the islands, including returning to Hilo (ITO) and Lihue (LIH), during the month.
In addition, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines plan to resume — or a delayed beginning in Southwest’s case — a number of routes to Hawaii in August, Cirium schedules show.
Below is a list of routes Hawaiian will resume between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland in August.
Honolulu
- Boston three-times weekly from Aug. 1
- Las Vegas daily from Aug. 1
- Long Beach resumes on Aug. 15
- New York JFK four-times weekly from Aug. 1
- Oakland daily from Aug. 1
- Phoenix daily from Aug. 1
- San Jose daily from Aug. 1
Kahului (OGG)
- Los Angeles daily from Aug. 1
- Oakland daily from Aug. 1
- Sacramento daily from Aug. 1
- San Francisco daily from Aug. 1
- San Jose daily from Aug. 1
Kona (KOA)
- Los Angeles once weekly from Aug. 1
Lihue (LIH)
- Los Angeles three-times weekly from Aug. 1
- Oakland three-times weekly from Aug. 1
Featured image courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.
