Southwest Airlines adds more Hawaii routes, expands in Baltimore
Southwest Airlines is again expanding in Hawaii and will boost its schedules in Baltimore and Houston.
For Hawaii, the low-cost airline will add service from a fourth mainland city while also adding to its schedule on interisland flights within the state.
San Diego (SAN) becomes the carrier’s newest city on the U.S. mainland to land Hawaii flights. That service begins April 14, when Southwest starts daily nonstop service to Kahului Airport (OGG) on the island of Maui. A second Hawaii route begins April 20 with daily nonstop service to Honolulu (HNL) on the island of Oahu.
The Hawaii service had long been expected for San Diego, with Southwest announcing that San Diego would among its first four cities to land flights to Hawaii. But San Diego had been left off the list as Southwest launched service to the state in March and subsequently expanded its schedule there. Now, with the carrier’s spring schedule update, San Diego will finally get its flights to Hawaii on Southwest.
“We’re grateful for the steadfast loyalty of our San Diego Customers and we’re adding a Southwest heading to their compass of nonstop options,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement.
With the addition of the San Diego schedule, Southwest says it now offers 28 flights daily between California and Hawaii.
Southwest also flies to Hawaii from Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, offering a combined 10 routes to the state from those three airports.
Additionally, Southwest will beef up its intra-state schedule between Honolulu and Maui/Kahului. Starting April 14, Southwest will fly six daily round-trip flights on the route, up from the current four.
On the mainland, Southwest said it planned to grow its schedule at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), already one of the carrier’s busiest bases. Southwest will add 17 additional daily departures to its spring schedule from BWI “on established and popular routes.”
In Houston, Southwest will grow its presence on two routes within Texas. Southwest’s nonstop service between Houston Hobby (HOU) and Lubbock (LUB) and Amarillo (AMA) will go to daily service in mid-April. Currently, both routes operate only on Sundays.
Elsewhere, Southwest announced the return of several seasonal routes Wednesday as it extended its booking schedule through early June. The carrier said no routes were permanently ending in its latest schedule update.
Highlights of seasonal routes returning to the schedule include the following.
Domestic
Boston-Austin
Daily service resumes April 14
Boston-Dallas Love
Daily service resumes April 14
Denver-Charleston, South Carolina
Weekend-only service resumes April 18
Denver-Norfolk, Virginia
Weekend-only service resumes April 18
Albuquerque, New Mexico-Orlando
Saturday-only service resumes April 18
Rochester, New York-Fort Lauderdale
Saturday-only service resumes April 18
Kansas City, Missouri-Pensacola, Floida
Saturday-only service resumes April 18
Austin-Indianapolis
Sunday-only service resumes April 19
Dallas Love-Cleveland
Sunday-only service resumes April 19
International
Atlanta-Cancun, Mexico
Weekend-only service resumes April 18
Atlanta-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Weekend-only service resumes April 18
Oakland-Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Weekend-only service resumes April 18
New Orleans-Cancun, Mexico
Saturday-only service resumes April 18
Featured photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
