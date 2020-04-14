It’s now easier than ever to order takeout and delivery with Google Maps shortcuts
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, people, businesses and entire industries have been forced to adapt to a new normal.
Restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, as most have been banned from having diners inside their venues. As a result, many have shifted to delivery and takeout to bring in revenue, or have been forced to shut down altogether.
Fortunately, Google just surfaced a feature that could help connect these restaurants with new customers. It recently rolled out shortcuts that makes it easier for users to order takeout and delivery from their favorite spots.
When you open Google Maps, you’ll now see “Takeout” and “Delivery” tabs right under the search bar, along with preexisting shortcuts for categories such as gas and groceries. While Google Maps always allowed you to search for restaurants that deliver, the shortcut is sure to make your food ordering process that much easier.
After you select either takeout or delivery, you can then filter by type of cuisine, distance and price, as well as if the restaurant is open now or later. Depending on the restaurant, Google can redirect you to various available delivery options, including Seamless, Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash and more.
This is good news, since if you have the right credit card, you may be able to get more money off your order.
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve in your wallet, for example, you have up to $60 in statement credits for 2020 from DoorDash, a popular food delivery platform available in New York City. (Although DoorDash owns Caviar, the statements do not apply to Caviar orders, Chase told TPG.)
Additionally, if you have the American Express® Gold Card, you can use your $10 monthly statement credits (up to $120 every calendar year) on Grubhub and Seamless orders. If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express, you can use your monthly Uber credit on Uber Eats orders (up to $200 in annual Uber credits per year).
No matter what, it’s always a good idea to have a credit card in your wallet that earns bonus points on food delivery. Our top picks are the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x). While now is not the time for unnecessary travel, it is a good time to rack up points and miles you can later use to take your dream vacation.
