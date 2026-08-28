Frontier Airlines has announced a host of changes to its Frontier Miles loyalty program that will make it easier to earn top-tier Elite Diamond status in 2027, as well as new and enhanced benefits for all elite members and bonus miles for cardholders.

But there's some unpleasant news for passengers who often book basic fares and companion travelers.

Effective immediately, Frontier has lowered the number of elite status points required to earn Elite Diamond status from 100,000 to 75,000. That means members who earn 75,000 points in 2026 can enjoy Elite Diamond status in 2027.

The 2026 qualification requirements for Elite Silver, Elite Gold and Elite Platinum remain unchanged at 10,000, 20,000 and 50,000 points, respectively. However, beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the Elite Silver requirement will increase to 15,000 points, while the Elite Gold qualification threshold will rise to 25,000 points. Elite Platinum status will continue to require 50,000 points.

There's good news for all elite members in 2027 with the following new or enhanced status benefits:

Elite Silver (requires 15,000 elite status points): Enjoy new space-available, complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class four hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle, plus complimentary upgrades as a status holder to preferred seating when you buy an Economy bundle.

(requires 15,000 elite status points): Enjoy new space-available, complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class four hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle, plus complimentary upgrades as a status holder to preferred seating when you buy an Economy bundle. Elite Gold (requires 25,000 elite status points): Enjoy new space-available, complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class eight hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle, plus complimentary upgrades as a status holder to premium seating when you buy an Economy bundle.

(requires 25,000 elite status points): Enjoy new space-available, complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class eight hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle, plus complimentary upgrades as a status holder to premium seating when you buy an Economy bundle. Elite Platinum (requires 50,000 elite status points): Enjoy new space-available, complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class 18 hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle, plus complimentary upgrades for each person on your booking to premium seating when you buy an Economy bundle. The checked bag allowance for each traveler on the booking will also increase from 40 to 50 pounds. However, Elite Platinum members will lose their current unlimited companion travel benefit and instead receive two companion travel certificates.

(requires 50,000 elite status points): Enjoy new space-available, complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class 18 hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle, plus complimentary upgrades for each person on your booking to premium seating when you buy an Economy bundle. The checked bag allowance for each traveler on the booking will also increase from 40 to 50 pounds. However, Elite Platinum members will lose their current unlimited companion travel benefit and instead receive two companion travel certificates. Elite Diamond (requires 75,000 elite status points, down from 100,000): Enjoy new space-available complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus or first class 24 hours before departure when you buy an Economy or Premium bundle. The existing allowance of two free checked bags for each traveler on the booking will also increase from 40 to 50 pounds per bag.

As an additional program improvement for the 2027 program year, Frontier will add milestone rewards, where Frontier Miles elite members at each tier will be able to select additional perks and rewards on top of the elite status benefits above. The airline says details of these perks will be revealed later in 2026.

Related: Frontier wants to be an airline you'd choose to fly. Will first class and new perks do the trick?

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Frontier Miles will also change how many miles you earn per dollar spent on both basic fares and bundles starting Sept. 1.

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The changes are particularly bad news for noncardholders. As for Frontier Airlines World Mastercard® cardholders, they'll earn more on bundles but less on basic fares.

The information for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Here are the mileage earning rates for basic fare bookings made now and for bookings made from Sept. 1:

Frontier Miles status Current: No cobranded credit card From Sept. 1: No cobranded credit card Current: Cobranded credit card member From Sept. 1: Cobranded credit card member Member 10 miles per dollar spent 1 mile per dollar spent 15 miles per dollar spent 9 miles per dollar spent Elite Silver 12 miles per dollar spent 3 miles per dollar spent 17 miles per dollar spent 11 miles per dollar spent Elite Gold 14 miles per dollar spent 5 miles per dollar spent 19 miles per dollar spent 13 miles per dollar spent Elite Platinum 16 miles per dollar spent 7 miles per dollar spent 21 miles per dollar spent 15 miles per dollar spent Elite Diamond 20 miles per dollar spent 11 miles per dollar spent 25 miles per dollar spent 19 miles per dollar spent

As you can see, Frontier will slash the number of miles all noncardholder members, including top-tier elite members, earn on basic fares while also reducing the number of miles cardholders will earn on this fare type from Sept. 1.

For members purchasing Economy, Premium or Business bundles, the following are the earning rates now and for bookings made from Sept. 1:

Frontier Miles status Current: No cobranded credit card From Sept. 1: No cobranded credit card Current: Cobranded credit card member From Sept. 1: Cobranded credit card member Member 10 miles per dollar spent 6 miles per dollar spent 15 miles per dollar spent 17 miles per dollar spent Elite Silver 12 miles per dollar spent 8 miles per dollar spent 17 miles per dollar spent 19 miles per dollar spent Elite Gold 14 miles per dollar spent 10 miles per dollar spent 19 miles per dollar spent 21 miles per dollar spent Elite Platinum 16 miles per dollar spent 12 miles per dollar spent 21 miles per dollar spent 23 miles per dollar spent Elite Diamond 20 miles per dollar spent 16 miles per dollar spent 25 miles per dollar spent 27 miles per dollar spent

This means members without a cobranded card will earn less on bundles, though the reduction is not as severe as with basic fares. Cardholders will see a slight increase in the number of miles they earn.

Both tables include the additional 5 Frontier miles per dollar earned when eligible purchases are made with the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard.

Related: Frontier Airlines' planes set for big upgrade: Starlink Wi-Fi coming in 2027

Bottom line

These program changes to Frontier Miles announced by Frontier Airlines are mostly positive, especially if you have a cobranded card. There are genuine benefit improvements at every tier, and top-tier Elite Diamond status is now much easier to earn.

The airline is clearly trying to incentivize members not to book the cheapest fare type, severely reducing mileage earning rates, especially for noncobranded cardholders, a growing trend among U.S. airline loyalty programs.

The higher earning rates for cardholders purchasing bundles are welcome, though noncardholders are somewhat penalized, even when purchasing the most expensive fare type.

If you fly Frontier regularly (especially enough to reach any elite status level and enjoy all those new perks in 2027), it's a good time to consider the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard, as you'll earn more miles than noncardholders at every status level and on every fare type when booking flights from Sept. 1 on.