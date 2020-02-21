Frequent flyer Q&A: Agustin Aguero, from Buenos Aires
This January, I joined a very special flight, traveling from Frankfurt, Germany to Bogota, Colombia, with three fellow aviation geeks. Gino Bertuccio and Cherag Dubash flew on the port side of Lufthansa’s Airbus A340-600 first-class cabin, in 1A and 2A, with Buenos Aires-based travel agent Agustin Aguero seated with me on the starboard side.
I had plenty of time to chat with Agustin during the 12-hour journey. I learned about his adventures, including self-funded travels around the world. It’s common for travel agents to get discounts or even complimentary nights at hotels and resorts, but premium-cabin travel is rarely included; if they want to fly up front, they’re often left to buy a ticket themselves, or book or upgrade using points and miles. Agustin provided some insight into how he gets it done.
Question: What do you do for work?
Answer: I’m a travel agent. I prepare personal travels, flights, hotels and activities.
Q: How many miles did you fly in 2019?
I flew 69,000 miles last year.
Q: How many nights do you spend at home each year?
About 300.
Q: How much of your travel is business vs. leisure?
100% of my travel is leisure.
Q: What’s your favorite first-class product?
Singapore Airlines, but I prefer the 777 over the A380.
Q: And business class?
Q: Do you ever fly economy?
Yes, for short-haul travel.
Q: When was your first international first-class flight?
Bangkok to Doha with Qatar, in 2017.
Q: What are some of your favorite places to visit?
Sydney, Istanbul, Tokyo, London and Amsterdam.
Q: What are your preferred airlines?
I prefer Asian airlines, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific, and also Qatar Airways.
Q: Do you have a preferred hotel chain?
I prefer boutique hotels, since they’re more private.
Q: What’s your biggest travel pet peeve?
When people get too drunk when they fly.
Q: Which credit cards do you use on a regular basis?
Tarjeta Visa Signature LATAM Pass, from BBVA (only available in South America).
Q: Aside from your passport, what are some items you’ll never leave home without?
My credit card, and my iPhone 11 Pro.
