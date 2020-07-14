UPDATE: You could fly to Paris on this low-cost carrier’s new route for just $299 (eventually)
7/15/20 UPDATE: French Bee tells The Points Guy the launch of their new service is delayed despite the website allowing flight bookings. In an email on July 15, spokeswoman Catherine Louis said, “Our Orly/Newark/Orly flight is in fact postponed for the moment due the pandemic situation and the closure of borders between our countries.” She says they will update us when the flights are due to begin.
Low-cost carrier French Bee is apparently launching long-planned service between Newark (EWR) and Paris’s Orly Airport (ORY) as early as August despite coronavirus restrictions keeping most Americans out of Europe.
We’ve reached out to French Bee (formerly French Blue) to confirm the dates, but hadn’t heard back by publication time. The flights are now bookable for dates from August 1, 2020.
We first reported the new flight back in 2019 when the announcement meant 10 carriers had plans to fly the New York-area to Paris routing. That’s obviously not the case currently, but it’s a competitive route and French Bee’s presence will make it even more affordable for travelers.
The low cost carrier also flies from Paris Orly to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and then on to Tahiti (PPT) using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Those flights are expected to resume on July 15 since French Polynesia is again open to Americans.
The company is using an Airbus A350-900 for the flights. In fact, the airline is a 100% Airbus A350 airline.
I searched for flights in August on Frenchbee.com and found itineraries as low as $299 round trip in their version of basic economy.
For a less restrictive fare, you can fly for as little as $459.17 round trip in coach.
French Bee’s A350s offer two classes of service. You can either fly premium economy, with 35 seats, or in coach, which has 376.
The same flight in premium economy would be $949 roundtrip.
While most Americans still can’t travel to Europe, it might be worth doing some research on flights for later in the year or for early 2021, when — hopefully — restrictions will have eased.
Additional reporting by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Featured image courtesy of French Bee.
