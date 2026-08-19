One of the more beloved redemptions among points and miles enthusiasts is the 60,000-mile business-class award from the U.S. to Europe that is sometimes available through Air France and KLM's Flying Blue program. It's considered a redemption sweet spot because it is a favorable number of miles, and it's easy to transfer points from multiple U.S. credit card programs into Flying Blue at a 1:1 ratio.

The good news: The ability to book that award from 60,000 miles via Flying Blue isn't going anywhere.

The bad news? At that price, it's about to come with more restrictions.

As of Sept. 8, Flying Blue will adopt the three fare types already used for Air France and KLM cash fares: Light, Standard and Flex.

And, as you've likely guessed by now, the lowest-priced mileage awards will fall into the Light bucket, bringing fewer perks and more restrictions once the new fare rules take effect.

Here's what you need to know about the coming changes to Flying Blue awards.

Light, Standard and Flex fares coming to Flying Blue awards

Currently, Flying Blue has a single set of fare rules for award tickets within each cabin of service. Business-class awards come with certain perks, while premium economy and economy awards each have their own, too.

The number of miles you'll pay can still fluctuate dramatically from day to day and flight to flight. That business-class award to Europe might cost 60,000 miles one day and 260,000 miles another. But regardless of mileage pricing, award tickets within the same cabin currently come with the same general rules for lounge access, changes and cancellations, baggage allowances and seat selection.

That will change Sept. 8.

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At that point, Air France- or KLM-operated flights booked with Flying Blue miles will offer three fare options within each cabin: Light, Standard and Flex.

Some of the biggest changes come at the lowest-priced Light level. Light awards will not include changes, refunds or advance seat selection across economy, premium economy and business class. Economy Light and Premium Light awards will also come without a checked baggage allowance.

And notably for premium-cabin travelers, Business Light awards will no longer include lounge access.

Air France Lounge in Paris. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

There is one important caveat: Flying Blue elite benefits will continue to apply even when you book a fare that doesn't otherwise include them. So, if your Flying Blue status includes benefits such as advance seat selection, checked baggage or lounge access, you'll still receive those benefits when booking an eligible Light fare.

Additionally, bookings made before Sept. 8 will remain subject to the current rules and inclusions for all travelers using Flying Blue awards.

Light, Standard and Flex fare rules for Flying Blue awards

Here's a closer look at what will — and won't — be included with each fare type and cabin booked Sept. 8 and onward.

Economy cabin

Benefit Light Standard Flex Checked baggage None 1 bag up to 23 kg 1 bag up to 23 kg Hand baggage 1 item, 12 kg total 1 item, 12 kg total 1 item, 12 kg total Changes Not included 70 euros Included Refunds Not included 70 euros Included Advance seat selection Extra cost Extra cost Included SkyPriority Not included Not included Not included Lounge access Extra cost Extra cost Extra cost

Premium (Comfort) cabin

Benefit Light Standard Flex Checked baggage None 2 bags up to 23 kg each 2 bags up to 23 kg each Hand baggage 2 items, 12 kg total 2 items, 12 kg total 2 items, 12 kg total Changes Not included 70 euros Included Refunds Not included 70 euros Included Advance seat selection Extra cost Extra cost Included SkyPriority Included Included Included Lounge access Extra cost Extra cost Extra cost

Business cabin

Benefit Light Standard Flex Checked baggage 1 bag up to 32kg 2 bags up to 32 kg each 2 bags up to 32 kg each Hand baggage 2 items, 18 kg total 2 items, 18 kg total 2 items, 18 kg total Changes Not included 70 euros Included Refunds Not included 70 euros Included Advance seat selection Extra cost Extra cost Included SkyPriority Included Included Included Lounge access Extra cost Included Included

Note: Business Light is limited to O/Z fare classes.

New Flying Blue Light, Standard and Flex award prices

Since these changes aren't live yet, we can't search for the new award rates ourselves. However, Flying Blue provided TPG with several examples of how Light, Standard and Flex awards will be priced beginning Sept. 8.

Let's start with that ever-popular 60,000-mile business-class award from the U.S. to Europe.

Under the new structure, the 60,000-mile award (plus $608 in taxes and fees in the example provided) becomes a Business Light fare. A Business Standard award — the option most similar to what you get currently — costs 75,000 miles plus the same $608 in taxes and fees.

Business Flex jumps all the way to 110,000 miles, but includes changes and refunds without a penalty and comes with substantially lower taxes and fees — $302 in the example Flying Blue provided.

New award prices. FLYING BLUE

For premium economy awards between the U.S. and Europe, Flying Blue provided the following examples at the lowest award level:

Light: 40,000 miles plus 323 euros

Standard: 50,000 miles plus 323 euros

Flex: 85,000 miles plus 153 euros

For economy awards between the U.S. and Europe, the examples are:

Light: 25,000 miles plus 237 euros

Standard: 30,000 miles plus 237 euros

Flex: 50,000 miles plus 152 euros

Flying Blue also provided an intra-Europe example for a flight from Berlin to Barcelona. That flight would cost 10,000 miles in Economy Light, 13,000 miles in Economy Standard or 17,000 miles in Economy Flex. Taxes and fees would remain $70 across all three fare types in that example.

FLYING BLUE

What this means for Flying Blue members

For Flying Blue members, these changes essentially introduce a new choice: Pay more miles to retain many of the benefits and flexibility that awards have now, or keep booking at the lowest mileage rates but give up some of those benefits and flexibility.

Take that 60,000-mile award, which will book into Business Light beginning on Sept. 8. That will mean no changes or refunds, no included advance seat selection and no included lounge access. In the example Flying Blue shared with TPG, moving up to Business Standard — which more closely resembles the current business-class award — costs 75,000 miles, a 25% increase to get the perks you are used to.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

As mentioned previously, Flying Blue elite members will continue to receive any applicable benefits, even when booking a Light fare that doesn't otherwise include them.

TPG tip: You can use your Bilt status to activate 12 months of Flying Blue status or earn status via the Flying Blue credit card.

Bottom line

Flying Blue is not the first frequent flyer program to adjust perks downward and/or award pricing upward in the current shadow of increased fuel prices.

Of course, this announcement from Flying Blue isn't great news — and I especially don't love seeing a return to less flexible fares. One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 era in travel was more flexible airfare change and cancellation policies.

But as airlines increasingly divide cash and award tickets into different fare types with different inclusions, we're seeing some of that flexibility disappear again, particularly at the lowest price points. Flying Blue awards are now joining that trend. There is certainly still value in the program, but it'll cost you more miles to keep some of the perks and flexibility you enjoy now.