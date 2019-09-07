This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue is in the midst of a transformative period that will see the airline take delivery of longer range, next generation aircraft and expand its international service, most notably when it launches flights to London in 2021. The airline currently has 85 Airbus A321neo aircraft on order, as well as 13 of the even longer range A321XLRs.
At the end of June, JetBlue took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo from the Airbus factory in Hamburg. The plane, which has the tail number N2002J and is named in honor of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has sat mostly idle since its delivery, but it has now begun flying flights as of the end of August.
The airplane is based out of New York (JFK), but it’s currently being used on a seemingly random set of domestic and Caribbean routes. In the last week, it’s been spotted in Boston (BOS), Denver (DEN), Aruba (AUA) and more according to data from flightradar24.com. These are likely test flights, as the flight numbers (in the 6000s) are not normal JetBlue flight numbers.
The first A321neo was tentatively scheduled to fly JetBlue’s flight 1701 from JFK to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) on Sep. 24, along with the return flight 1202 from Fort Lauderdale to JFK. However, an A320 is now slated to operate those flights, and the aptly numbered “Flight 1” from JFK to Fort Lauderdale at 9:58am will see the first official commercial A321neo that day.
Then, beginning on Dec. 5, JetBlue will officially launch new service to Guayaquil (GYE) in Ecuador from JFK using the A321neo. This plane, and the majority of JetBlue’s A321neos, will be configured with 200 Even More Space and economy seats, the same as its current fleet of A321s.
The carrier also has a number of standard A321s equipped with its lie-flat Mint business class product. These aircraft have 159 seats, including 16 Mint seats. JetBlue has promised a new reimagined Mint experience on its A321LRs when it launches service to London in 2021, but has not yet released details on the new product.
Featured image courtesy of JetBlue.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.