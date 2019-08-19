This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue Airways appears to have firmed plans to debut its new Airbus A321neo on flights between Fort Lauderdale and New York John F. Kennedy in September.
The aircraft is scheduled to take-off on the aptly numbered “Flight 1” from JFK to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) at 9:58am on Sept. 24, according to Sabre data. This is the same date as previously reported but with a different flight number and time.
JetBlue outfits its “Core” A321neo with 200 seats, including 42 Even More Space seats and 158 economy seats. The company has not released a premium Mint configuration for the new jet.
The New York-based carrier has not released images of the A321neo interior, but said in a blog post earlier in August: “The onboard experience is inspired by the same ideas and values that were important to… our founders when they first made seatback TV and customer comfort a priority. Now, it’s fully updated for the next 20 years with the latest in-flight entertainment technology, connectivity on every flight, incredible space and seat comfort, and a gorgeous cabin design.”
JetBlue’s first A321neo, registration N2002J, is named for its founder David Neeleman.
The A321neo debut between JFK and Fort Lauderdale would be symbolic for JetBlue. The airline operated its first-ever passenger flight on the route on Feb. 11, 2000.
JetBlue’s A321neo network will grow slowly after the JFK-Fort Lauderdale introduction. The airline expects just six of the aircraft by year-end, having delayed its remaining seven scheduled deliveries due to Airbus production issues.
The airline’s only other firm A321neo route is the launch of new service between Guayaquil (GYE) in Ecuador and JFK, slated for Dec. 5.
JetBlue will join American Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines as US operators of the re-engined A321neo once it begin flying the jet in September.
JetBlue was not immediately available to comment on its inaugural A321neo flight.
Featured image courtesy of JetBlue Airways.
