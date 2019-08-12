This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue Airways has rolled out its first Airbus A321neo as it prepares to put the aircraft into service next month.
The A321neo, registration N2002J, is dedicated to the New York-based carrier’s founder David Neeleman. He founded the airline in the late 1990s, filling a gap in the market by offering customer pleasing amenities from New York John F. Kennedy airport.
“The onboard experience is inspired by the same ideas and values that were important to David and our founders when they first made seatback TV and customer comfort a priority,” said JetBlue in a blog post on the roll out Friday. “Now, it’s fully updated for the next 20 years with the latest inflight entertainment technology, connectivity on every flight, incredible space and seat comfort, and a gorgeous cabin design.”
JetBlue’s A321neo is outfitted with 200 Even More Space and economy seats, the same number as on its fleet of core A321s. The airline’s premium Mint A321s have 159 seats.
The carrier will introduce the A321neo on flights in September, it said in the post. It did not provide details of when or to where.
Earlier in August, JetBlue loaded the A321neo on flights between its JFK base and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — fittingly one of its first routes — beginning Sept. 24. The airline has yet to confirm if that will be the first scheduled flight for the aircraft.
JetBlue has confirmed that the aircraft will be used to add nonstop service to Guayaquil (GYE) in Ecuador from JFK on Dec. 5.
The carrier will take delivery of six A321neos this year, after being forced to postpone seven aircraft to 2020 and later due to Airbus production issues.
Featured image courtesy of JetBlue.
