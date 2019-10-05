This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
Alaska cuts AA redemption partnership
Alaska and AA are going to be less chummy come March. The airlines announced that the carriers will continue to partner with each other, but earning and redemption opportunities will be reduced significantly.
Delta Amex adds major benefits, tweaks a few things
American Express has been stepping up its game on the credit card benefits front of late. Delta co-branded Amex credit cards will gain some perks come Jan. 30, 2020 — but most will cost slightly more with an annual fee adjustment as well. Amex added benefits on many of its other cards a couple of weeks ago.
Does Delta plan to move in on Beijing and Miami?
It was a big week for Delta. Immediately following last week’s 20% stake in Latin American airline LATAM, the Atlanta-based carrier made headlines for eyeing space in Beijing’s humongous new airport, as well as in Miami to bolster its new routes through LATAM.
Meanwhile, American Airlines — which turned its back on erstwhile partner LATAM after it switched loyalties to Delta — plans to beef up capacity on its three key routes to Latin America out of Miami.
Why buying miles or using cash makes sense sometimes
Here at The Points Guy, we’re all about the points and miles — for free, if we can get them. But every now and then, we do advocate using cash to purchase miles when it makes sense, or even first-class flights if one finds the deal of the century.
Fly Emirates A380 first class for 52,000 miles
You haven’t truly traveled until you shower in mid-air… right? If you’re looking for an affordable way to check Emirates Airlines’s A380 first class off of your bucket list, check out this last-minute deal. Bonus: You can transfer points from your choice of three major partners: Amex, Chase or Capital One.
Tired of carpe diem? How big bus tours can save the day.
Guess what: TPG Family’s Summer Hull thinks big bus tours are “kinda awesome.” She’s right, and here’s why.
This Manhattan hotel has a hidden $99 room option that you have to book at the bar
Or if you’re here for the original content, this is also how — and where — you can book Manhattan’s cheapest mattress run.
You’ve got less than a year left to get your hands on a REAL ID
Here’s your official warning: If you don’t already have one, you’ve got less than a year to get yourself a form of identification that will pass REAL ID requirements, which go into effect on Oct. 1, 2020.
Headed to Austin City Limits this week or next? Here’s what you need to know.
From scooters to free shuttle buses, there are plenty of ways to avoid dealing with parking in Austin over this popular music festival.
