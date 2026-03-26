An American Express airport lounge is coming to China.

Amex will open an all-new American Express lounge at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA) in late April, the issuer announced Thursday. It will be the first Amex airport lounge in mainland China.

Here's what travelers need to know.

Details on the new American Express lounge coming to Shanghai airport

Shanghai's new airport lounge will be part of the American Express Global Lounge Collection, though it is not explicitly an Amex Centurion Lounge. The American Express Global Lounge Collection includes access to more than 1,550 lounges worldwide.

This lounge will feature nods to Shanghai's local architecture, as well as local food-and-beverage options curated to highlight the surrounding area's unique culture. Visitors will also have the option to watch incoming and outgoing planes from a terrace with runway views.

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The space will span approximately 1,572 square feet and feature a range of seating options, including spots for individuals, small groups and elegant dining.

"It's designed for local, regional and international business and leisure travelers alike, offering premium amenities and a beautiful place to relax and recharge before your flight," said Anna Marrs, group president of global merchant and network services at American Express.

The lounge will be located before security on the 21M floor of Terminal 2 at SHA. Lounge guests will have access to a dedicated security screening lane for 21M floor lounges (subject to airport operations and availability).

SHA's new American Express Lounge opens in late April.

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Related: How to choose a credit card for airport lounge access

How to access Amex airport lounges

All cardmembers with an eligible American Express card receive complimentary access to the SHA lounge and may bring up to one or two guests per visit, depending on their card type.

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Here are the cards that will provide complimentary access to the new lounge at SHA:

The information for the Centurion Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: 5 ways to ensure you have lounge access before your next flight

Bottom line

This is exciting news for those with access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection who frequent SHA or have a trip to the Chinese mainland coming soon.

With this announcement of Amex's first airport lounge in mainland China, it will be interesting to see whether the issuer plans further lounge expansion.

To learn more about access privileges, read our full reviews of the Amex Platinum and Amex Business Platinum.

Related: American Express opens a brand-new 'speakeasy-style' lounge: First look inside Sidecar

