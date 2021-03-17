The FAA is getting serious about unruly fliers — you can be fined up to $35,000 if you misbehave
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Just days after announcing a $14,500 fine for an unruly passenger who forced a JetBlue flight to turn around in December, the FAA is doubling down on a message to air travelers: we’re not messing around.
On Wednesday, the federal agency announced a fine of $20,000 against one passenger and $12,250 against another who allegedly disrupted flights in late-December.
The two announced fines come days after the FAA said it would continue to crack down on disruptive behavior aboard planes, extending a zero-tolerance policy it implemented in January following numerous disruptive incidents on flights surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Both cases announced on Wednesday — like the one announced last week — involve face masks and occurred on JetBlue flights. JetBlue, like most U.S. airlines, requires all passengers traveling on board to wear face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government began to require masks to be worn on planes and other forms of mass transit in January.
The first incident, which took place on a December 27 flight from Boston to Puerto Rico, drew the larger fine. According to the FAA, a passenger allegedly refused to follow instructions from flight attendants to wear her face mask and fasten her seatbelt. Instead, the FAA says, the passenger shoved a flight attendant multiple times, shouted obscenities, and “threatened to have her fired.” The flight was diverted back to Boston so she could be removed.
The other incident, which occurred on December 31, bears remarkable similarities to the December 23 incident that was cited by the FAA last week. Both incidents occurred on flights from New York to the Dominican Republic, in both cases the passengers allegedly refused to wear face masks despite instructions from the flight crew, and both passengers allegedly drank alcohol that they brought on-board themselves — a violation of FAA rules.
The flight attendants reportedly issued the passenger a “Notice to Cease Objectionable Behavior” warning card, but the FAA said he became more agitated and uncooperative, shouting profanities and slamming the overhead bins. When the plane finally landed, the flight crew said the passenger got up while the plane was still taxiing and went to the lavatory. Police met the passenger at the gate in the Dominican Republic, although it was not immediately clear whether he was arrested.
Under the zero-tolerance policy, the FAA said it will pursue legal enforcement against anyone involved with an “unruly passenger” incident on a flight. Normally, the FAA uses discretion to choose from among several approaches, including formal warnings and counseling.
“Flying is the safest mode of transportation and I signed this order to keep it that way,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a press release Monday.
More: FAA wants to fine JetBlue passenger more than $14,500 for alleged mask refusal, alcohol violation
Fines can reach as high as $35,000, and criminal charges can also be filed.
“FAA’s recent enforcement actions have made clear to passengers that there are swift and severe consequences for interfering with crew members’ efforts to keep everyone safe,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in a statement. “Flight Attendants applaud the FAA for keeping this policy in place.”
The FAA said it had sent enforcement letters to the two passengers, levying a civil penalty. The passengers have 30 days to respond, which can involve an appeal. However, there is no guarantee of the fine being changed.
Featured image by Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.