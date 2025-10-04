America's second-busiest airport has its newest nonstop link to Asia — and it's on a brand-new plane with some spiffy, state-of-the-art seats.

In a flight that drew plenty of fanfare, Taiwan-based EVA Air made its long-awaited arrival Friday night at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), inaugurating nonstop service between Texas and Taipei.

It's the seventh U.S. city for the Star Alliance carrier, a partner of United Airlines and a mainstay in the skies over the Pacific.

The new route from DFW also bolsters the North Texas airport's fast-growing reputation as a hub for travelers looking to fly to far-flung destinations in Australia, Asia and the South Pacific.

"This new route is about more flights, making connection," EVA President Clay Sun said, speaking at DFW Friday night just before the carrier's first flight from the airport. "I think EVA is helping to [strengthen] the connection between, not only Taiwan, but Asia and [the] USA, especially Texas."

EVA's new premium economy seats make US debut

But EVA's new DFW service to its Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) home base is also a historic first for the airline itself.

No, we're not talking about its popular Hello Kitty-themed jet, which already started turning heads last summer in Chicago.

Rather, this flight from DFW to TPE marks the U.S. debut of EVA's all-new premium economy seats, which just launched for the first time on its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

And it's an alluring option for travelers who don't want to foot the bill (or the points) necessary to score a lie-flat Royal Laurel business-class seat — but want some extra comfort on the long flight to Asia.

EVA was once ahead of the times when it launched premium economy in the latter years of the 20th century, decades before the spacious mid-cabin recliner seats started showing up en masse on global airlines over the past 10 years.

But earlier this year, as carriers continued to see booming popularity in premium economy seats, EVA announced it would make its next move.

These new seats, appearing for the first time on its Dreamliner fleet, are certainly a worthy bridge between the spiffy pods up front and the standard coach seats in the back.

EVA Air's new premium economy seats on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with mood lighting in the cabin.

Arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration, these seats should be more than adequate for travelers looking to get some rest on the transpacific trek.

The seats recline in a cradle motion, where the seat cushion slides forward and upward. Then, you can pop up the leg and footrest. While it's not a lie-flat experience, I personally think I'd be able to get some decent shuteye in that reclined position — it certainly beats trying to sleep upright in a coach seat!

Plus, like many of the top premium economy cabins flying today, you'll get (a little) extra privacy with wings around the headrest. And, there's new tech, too, with 15.6-inch seatback screens at every seat.

EVA sports 28 of these recliners as an alternative for travelers who don't want to shell out for its 26 Royal Laurel business pods up front.

The Royal Laurel cabin on this 787-9 you'll see at DFW is essentially unchanged from the business-class product the carrier has flown on its 787s in recent years.

Watch out, though, for some future innovation from EVA in its front cabin, too. Executives last year told me they were in the early stages of mulling a suite concept that would feature sliding privacy doors, which you'd likely see on some of its largest, most premium planes in the future.

A Texas-style celebration

Even before they boarded this brand-new plane, travelers at DFW got treated to a full-scale, Texas-themed party that celebrated the new flight between the Lone Star State and Taiwan.

Food, music, decor and games greeted passengers ahead of the late-night departure from the airport's Terminal D — that is, those passengers that didn't pass the time in the nearby American Express Centurion Lounge or Capital One Lounge, each steps from the gate.

The only interruption to the festivities: blaring announcements from a nearby gate about a flight boarding to Sydney, Australia.

It was a poignant reminder of the increasingly robust reach DFW has over the Pacific, with airlines set to offer 28% more seats from the hub in 2025 than the year before, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Current transpacific route map from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

That includes nonstop Cathay Pacific service to Hong Kong that launched earlier this year and Fiji Airways flights to Nadi International Airport (NAN) that began in late 2024.

The significance of adding EVA and Taipei as a new pin in DFW's route map wasn't lost on airport leaders — who likened the significance of this flight to the biggest upcoming global event planned for North Texas.

"I am just excited for this route as I am for the World Cup," proclaimed Ken Buchanan, DFW executive vice president, referencing the world's most-watched sporting event that will include matches in Dallas during the 2026 version.

Looking ahead

EVA will fly three weekly round trips between DFW and Taipei through Nov. 18, when it'll grow its schedule to five weekly trips. Then, come Dec. 15, the carrier will increase to daily service between the two cities.

How to book EVA Air with points and miles

Travelers who want to book EVA using points and miles have a few options:

You can transfer Citi ThankYou Rewards points to EVA Infinity MileageLands at a 1:1 ratio.

Capital One miles also transfer directly to EVA but at a reduced 4:3 ratio, so 1,000 miles would become 750 EVA miles.

You can also search for award space through one of EVA's partners in the Star Alliance, like United Airlines, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines or Japan's All Nippon Airways, among others.

