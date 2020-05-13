EU promises a summer tourist season
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The European Union has proposed that member states lift travel restrictions for the summer holiday season in order to get the continent’s tourism industry back on its feet.
“Our message is we will have a summer tourist season,” the E.U.’s Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday, “even if it’s with security measures and limitations.”
The continent that was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic now sees its borders opening up for summer tourists. While the borders for a number of European countries still remain closed, the E.U. is encouraging member states to come up with a plan for opening to tourism.
Related: When will international travel return? A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
“We all need a break, especially after this confinement,” said Thierry Breton, the E.U.’s internal market commissioner. “We want to enjoy summer holidays, we would like to see our families and friends even if they live in another region, in another country.
“But we want to be able to so while staying healthy and safe because we know the virus will stay for us for some time.”
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Some countries have already unveiled plans for reopening to tourism. For example, Greece’s prime minister has said that the country expects to open for tourists in July. Additionally, Austria and Germany are lifting border restrictions, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying that many internal EU border restrictions would be lifted by June 15.
Related: Why your summer holiday to Greece looks promising
There are also talks of “travel bubbles” or “green corridors” that would allow countries with a declining or low infection rate to open up to select countries with similar rates. Those policies would be in place until borders are fully reopened.
The E.U. plans to set out policies for developing health and safety protocols for the hospitality sector, such as allowing hotel guests to book a time to use the pool or gym.
With these plans, the ability to visit for those coming from outside of participating member states is still unknown.
Also on Wednesday, the European Union ruled that it was standing by its rule that airlines have to refund passengers when a flight is cancelled. Last month, the transport ministers from some E.U. states asked the governing body for leeway on the policy to help their cash-strapped national carriers. However, the EU held its position that says the airlines must give passengers their refunds, rather than a voucher.
In recent days, some E.U. countries have announced that arriving travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, the U.K. announced plans to require arriving passenger to self-isolate for 14 days. However, details remain vague at this point.
Featured photo by Jorg Greuel/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.