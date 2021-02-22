Emirates to resume fifth-freedom flights between Newark and Athens
After suspending much of its fifth-freedom route network because of COVID-19, Emirates is gearing it back up. On Monday, Emirates announced that it’s set to relaunch its fifth-freedom route from Athens (ATH) to Newark (EWR) later this year.
As of June 1, 2021, the airline will resume operating a daily service between the Greek capital of Athens and the New Jersey city of Newark.
The fifth-freedom route will start at Emirates‘ hub of Dubai (DXB) before making a stop to pick up and drop off passengers in Athens (ATH) and finally continuing on to Newark (EWR). The flight will be the second Emirates daily route from Dubai to the New York Metropolitan area, complementing its twice-daily Dubai to JFK service.
The flight will operate on the following schedule:
- EK209 Dubai (DXB) 10:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ Athens (ATH) 3 p.m. Arrival ⇒ Athens (ATH) 5:35 p.m. Departure ⇒ Newark (EWR) 9:20 p.m. Arrival
- EK210 Newark (EWR) 11:55 p.m Departure ⇒ Athens (ATH) 4:05 p.m. (+1) Arrival ⇒ Athens (ATH) 6:05 p.m. Departure ⇒ Dubai (DXB) 11:35 p.m. Arrival
The route will be operated by one of Emirates’ three-class 777-300ER aircraft, though unfortunately, the aircraft doesn’t look to be equipped with the airline’s game-changer first-class product. Additionally, it looks to be equipped with the carrier’s outdated business class.
You can book a round-trip business-class itinerary from Newark (EWR) to Athens (ATH) for 90,000 Skywards miles or round-trip first-class itinerary for 135,000 Skywards miles at the saver award level.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Emirates has been gradually resuming service from its Dubai (DXB) hub to the United States. In early February, Emirates resumed four weekly flights to Seattle (SEA), and in March, it plans to resume three weekly flights to Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and four weekly flights to San Francisco (SFO). Additionally, the carrier is operating to Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Washington, D.C. (IAD) and, as previously mentioned, New York (JFK).
