From weighted eye masks to inflatable tray-table pillows, there are plenty of gadgets that you can buy to make those rigid economy seats more comfortable. But soon, Emirates passengers will no longer have to bring their own neck pillow.

Emirates will roll out a new economy seat feature to help passengers sleep on long-haul flights, the Dubai-based carrier announced Monday. These "U-Dream" Headrests are adjustable headrests that provide additional support for travelers' heads and necks and will be installed across much of the airline's fleet in the coming years.

The airline says it is the first in the world to introduce the product, which was developed in partnership with seat supplier Safran. The leather-padded headrest has side wings that can fold inward to cradle your head while you sleep, helping prevent you from falling forward or onto your seat neighbor's shoulder. Flyers can also adjust them vertically and tilt them to accommodate different heights and body types.

TPG's Sean Cudahy tested an off-the-shelf version of the setup from Safran while at an aviation event last year Hamburg, Germany.

Emirates, of course, will use its own leather coverings and color palette on its seats.

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Which Emirates planes will get the U-shaped headrest?

Emirates has already installed the U-Dream headrest on three Airbus A350 aircraft and plans to outfit all of its A350s with the feature by the end of 2026. The airline's 270 Boeing 777X aircraft on order will come equipped with the headrest upon delivery, while retrofitted Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s are slated to receive the upgrade beginning in 2027.

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"The U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep — by supporting the neck in full. No more neck pillows needed," Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said in a statement.

According to the airline's press release, the headrests have been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and are easy to clean in between flights. Of course, the headrests will be complete with Emirates branding.

New innovations in economy

Emirates' new headrest is launching as airlines around the world compete on passenger comfort, particularly in economy cabins, where carriers are seeking relatively low-cost ways to improve the experience. For instance, Air New Zealand recently began selling four-hour sessions in Skynest sleep pods. And, it continues to offer its Skycouch product, which converts three economy seats into a couch-like bed for long-haul flights.

United Airlines recently announced its own couch product called a Relax Row for its widebody jets.

Meanwhile, a host of carriers have invested in larger entertainment screens, Bluetooth-enabled inflight entertainment systems and free W-Fi for every passenger with a loyalty account.

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