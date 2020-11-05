Emirates will no longer offer partner first-class awards as of April 2021
Emirates first class is one of the best premium cabins in the sky.
Nine of the carrier’s Boeing 777s feature the “game-changer,” sporting six fully enclosed suites with plenty of room to dine, sleep and relax. While Emirates’ A380s feature a less private first-class cabin, the double-decker planes do have an onboard shower.
Either way, flying in Emirates first class is a bucket-list experience. While some might spend north of $10,000 on a round-trip ticket, we at TPG recommend using your points and miles instead. You can book a suite with Emirates’ own loyalty program, Skywards, or through a host of partners, including Alaska, Japan Airlines and Qantas.
But beginning April 1, 2021, you’re going to have (at least) one less redemption option for Emirates first class. As of then, Alaska Mileage Plan will no longer offer Emirates first-class awards.
Per an update to Alaska’s award chart,
Beginning April 1, 2021, Emirates will no longer allow partner access to First Class award bookings. Mileage Plan members can continue to redeem on the Emirates’ award-winning Economy Class and Business Class. Business Class redemptions include complimentary lounge access and regionally inspired gourmet dishes.
We’ve reached out to Alaska and Emirates for additional clarification as to why this change is being made.
Additionally, based on the text, the implication is that Emirates is cutting off partner first-class awards entirely, not just to Alaska. We haven’t yet heard back from either carrier but will update the post as we learn more.
Suffice to say, this is terrible news for those who’ve been accumulating Mileage Plan miles for an Emirates redemption. At least we’re getting about five months of notice, but nonetheless, this is definitely a blow to the value of the program.
Interestingly, March 31, 2021 is also the date that Alaska is slated to join the Oneworld alliance. The timing could be a simple coincidence, but it’s entirely possible that new partnership agreements played a role. Or it could be that Emirates drastically increased the reimbursement rate for partner awards in first class.
It’s worth noting that back in 2016, Alaska significantly devalued the redemption rates for Emirates’ first. Before the no-notice change, you could book a one-way flight from North American to Africa for just 100,000 miles. Overnight, the Seattle-based airline roughly doubled the prices across the board. The aforementioned example jumped to 200,000 miles one way.
When Alaska increased the rates, many points enthusiasts began booking Emirates first class awards through Japan Airlines Mileage Bank and Qantas. Hopefully, those partners will still have access to award space in April 2021, but given the language on Alaska’s site, I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Two weeks ago, I got back from my first pandemic-era international trip. TPG’s Zach Honig and I went on a week-long Dubai adventure, with round-trip flights in the “game-changer.”
Over the past few months, the carrier has flown one of its nine wide-body Boeings featuring the newest onboard product to New York-JFK. In fact, there’s even some (extremely) rare award space on the route.
“The Zachs” ended up booking directly with Skywards, thanks to the new, drastically-lower surcharges. We each paid 217,500 miles plus $360 in taxes and fees. With Alaska, we would’ve been out 300,000 miles and $40 per person.
Another perk of Skywards is that you can currently transfer points from all the major credit card currencies at the following rates:
- Chase Ultimate Rewards – 1:1
- Amex Membership Rewards – 1:1
- Citi ThankYou Rewards – 1:1
- Capital One Venture miles – 2:1
- Marriott Bonvoy – 3:1 with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points transferred
Even if Emirates cuts off access to all partners, at least Skywards remains easily accessible and a solid value for booking first-class awards.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy
