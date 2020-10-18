Emirates brings back first class showers, bar and other amenities
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines cut back many onboard services. One of those casualties was the Emirates first class shower. Is there anything more exciting than the race to beat the 5-minute timer onboard the luxurious A380 spa? I think not. Well, if you’re headed to Dubai anytime soon, you won’t have to do without this perk because Emirates reinstated its onboard shower and bar on Oct. 15.
While that’s great news all around, it’s important to note that these services will look slightly different during the pandemic.
Emirates onboard shower in the age of covid
Emirates closed down its onboard showers in May but resumed operations last week. This service is available to Emirates first-class passengers on flights of 2.5 hours or longer. On flight times under 3 hours and 30 minutes, you have to request a reservation, while on longer flights, the service will be offered to you proactively.
Shower suites won’t be stocked with amenities (loofah, comb, shower cap, etc.) until requested. This is likely in order to reduce the number of people coming into contact with these items.
Emirates brings back the onboard bar
You may not be able to drink at your local bar anytime soon, but you can soon do so onboard Emirates’ A380. The airline recently brought back the onboard bar accessible to both business and first-class passengers. The caveat? You can’t lounge or crowd next to your friends to take the obligatory behind-the-bar photo.
Instead, passengers can grab drinks and individually-wrapped snacks from the bar and enjoy them at their seats. That’s not hugely surprising since keeping a 6-foot distance in such a small space (with crew on board) would be challenging. While the onboard bar isn’t going to provide the same experience as before, it’s a small step toward normalcy (at least for those who can travel in premium cabins).
Premium services make a comeback
What’s an onboard bar and shower without a proper tucking in? Emirates has brought back turndown service to make sleeping in a premium cabin more comfortable. In addition, drink and snack service has gotten a boost, with items being once again available for self-service in the galley.
Emirates first-class passengers get their fancy drink menu back along with nuts before meal service.
Bottom line
Emirates bringing back so many of its premium cabin services is a positive step in ensuring both the comfort and safety of passengers. The pandemic has seen a huge drop in air travel demand and premium cabins, in particular, aren’t what they used to be. Binging back aspects of the onboard experience that passengers found appealing may drum up demand for premium travel.
Featured photo by Brian Kelly / The Points Guy
