Azul took delivery of the first Embraer 195-E2 in commercial service, in a ceremony at the Brazilian airframer’s São José dos Campos facility Thursday.
The aircraft, registered PR-PJN, seats 136 passengers in an all-economy layout that includes 28 extra-legroom seats, the carrier said Thursday. Each seat has personal inflight entertainment and a power outlet, and Azul plans to install inflight Wi-Fi on the E195-E2 soon.
“Each [E195-E2] will have a lower cost, higher revenue, and will deliver an exceptional customer experience, which all together will provide incredible leverage to Azul’s financial performance for the years to come,” said Azul CEO John Rodgerson in a statement.
Azul plans to introduce the E195-E2 on scheduled flights in October, it said. The airline anticipates five more deliveries by year-end, and has firm orders for 51 aircraft.
The E195-E2 is a stretched and updated version of the in-service E195. Azul configures the aircraft with 18 more seats than the prior generation, and estimates that unit costs will be about 26% lower.
The aircraft is the second in the E2 family to reach airline hands. Norway-based Widerøe took delivery of the first E190-E2, an updated version of the E190, in April 2018.
Azul is focused on growing with larger, more fuel efficient aircraft. The carrier has introduced 29 Airbus A320neos with 174 seats since taking delivery of its first in October 2016, and used the aircraft to replace E195s, which have 118 seats, at an operating unit cost savings of about 29%, the airline’s latest investor presentation shows.
This growth strategy has allowed Azul to continue to expand while insulating it some from Brazil’s high fuel prices and recent market swings.
Last month, Azul launched a shuttle on Brazil’s busiest air route — between Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont (SDU) and São Paulo Congonhas (CGH) — with slots acquired through the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil.
In addition, Azul plans to begin a new route to the U.S. this winter. It will add three-weekly flights between Belo Horizonte’s Confins (CFN) airport and Fort Lauderdale with an Airbus A330 in December.
Azul partners with both JetBlue Airways and United Airlines in the U.S. The latter also owns a nearly 10% stake in the Brazilian airline.
Featured image courtesy of Embraer.
