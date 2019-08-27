This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
US travelers will soon have a new nonstop link to Brazil.
That will come Dec. 16, when Brazilian carrier Azul begins flying between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte (CNF). Azul will offer three flights a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) on Airbus A330 widebody jets.
The new Fort Lauderdale-Belo Horizonte route continues Azul’s steady expansion in the US.
From Fort Lauderdale, Belo Horizonte will become Azul’s fourth destination. The airline already flies from FLL to the Brazilian cities of Belém (BEL), São Paulo/Campinas (VCP) and Recife (REC).
From Belo Horizonte, Fort Lauderdale will give Azul its second US destination, joining Orlando (MCO).
Azul has codeshare pacts with both JetBlue and United and suggested its new FLL-Belo Horizonte flights would be timed to allow for connections. In a statement, Azul said “customers can connect in Fort Lauderdale to Brazil via our interline and codeshare partners in the US,” though it did not specifically mention either JetBlue or United.
For travelers heading elsewhere in Brazil, Azul says passengers will be able to connect to more than 35 of Azul’s other destinations via Belo Horizonte.
Belo Horizonte sits in the southern half of Brazil, about 300 miles north of Rio de Janeiro.
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
